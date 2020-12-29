Wendover sees drop in casino revenue

ELKO – West Wendover casinos are reporting an 8% decrease in gaming win during the fiscal year that began in July, compared with the same period in 2019.

That’s much better than casinos are doing on the Las Vegas Strip, down 36% for the fiscal year.

Wendover casinos saw a significant drop in the most recent month, from $18.7 million last November to $15.5 million this November.

Other Elko County casinos are running about even for the fiscal year, down less than 1%.

The gaming win for the five-month period in West Wendover is $83 million compared with $90 million in 2019.

Other Elko County casinos have won $41.9 million so far this fiscal year, compared with $42.2 in the same period last year.

Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $7.7 million in November, a 17.75% decrease compared to November 2019.

So far this fiscal year the gaming win has decreased 21.6%.

