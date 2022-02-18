 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wendover student injured in shop class accident

Elko County School Distirct

ELKO -- A West Wendover Middle School student was seriously injured in a shop class accident Thursday.

Local agencies responded to the incident, and the student was transferred from the school to receive medical attention for what the Elko County School District described as a non-life-threatening injury.

A statement from the district said school staff immediately offered support and services to those affected by the incident. Valley Mental Health across the border in Utah has also offered its services for those in need by calling 435-843-3520.

“ECSD would also like to extend its support by providing the West Wendover community with other support in place and available to ECSD students and staff available at: https://www.ecsdnv.net/Behavioral-Health-and-Resources.”

