WEST WENDOVER -- By the end of the Nevada FCCLA State Leadership Conference held this month in Reno, everyone at the conference knew just how amazing the West Wendover kids are.

On March 6, 28 students from West Wendover high school left for Reno for their state competition. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a career-prep leadership organization. Before traveling, the Wendover students had spent literally hundreds of hours preparing for their individual and team competitive events. West Wendover was the largest chapter in Northern Nevada to attend.

West Wendover students competed in their brand-new uniforms – red blazers donated by generous members of the community. The WWHS students competed in 15 different events against more than 400 members from all over the state – mostly from schools much larger than theirs.

The highest achievement of the week was when they won the Outstanding Chapter Award. This award is given to only one chapter and is selected personally by those running the convention, based on good behavior, respect, professionalism in dress and action, FCCLA, and school spirit. The West Wendover kids were very deserving of this honor.

The competition in their individual and team events was tough, but the well-prepared, dynamic students from WWHS were hard to beat.

Wendover students came home with eight first-place medals, five second-place medals, and 13 students who qualified to compete at Nationals this July.

First place competitors from Wendover were Adrian Lorera in Promote or Publicize FCCLA, Norma Alvarado in Fashion Construction. Joey Salas in Leadership, Dulce Gonzalez in Entrepreneurship, Manuel Ibarra and Adara Griffith in Interior Design, Roselyn Maldonaldo and Karen Mendoza in Fashion Design, Tristen Valdez in T-Shirt design, and Sunday Fair in Creative Garnish.

Second-place competitors who also all qualified for Nationals were Moriah Haney in Sports Nutrition, Damian Escareno in Career Investigation, America Hernandez, and Edgar Magallanes and Flo Gomez in Food Innovations.

These amazing students were awarded silver medals: Sarah Childress in Teach or Train; Sarah Childress and Giovanni Lopez in T shirt Design; Tayvia Conica in Focus on Children; Allan Childress, Oscar Chavez and Alexio Luna in Entrepreneurship; Adam Greening in Job interview; Alicia Dominguez in Cupcake Decorating; and Dazzy Haro, Angela Carrillo and Lindsay Alvarez in Sports Nutrition.

Bronze medals were awarded to Monica Torres in Bulletin Board Design and Andre Hernandez in Cupcake Decorating.

Besides winning a lot, these students were able to participate in a service project with the Ronald McDonald House Charity, listen to speakers, participate in workshops, meet students from all over the state and even represented their school well with their dance moves at the state dance.

Wendover can be very proud of its students. Very few chapters won even close to as many first and second place medals as Wendover did. So many of these kids worked on their projects for weeks and weeks and did things that were unbelievably far out of their comfort zones and it really paid off.

Wendover kids worked harder and cheered louder for each other than any other school in the state. Every FCCLA member in Nevada will definitely remember West Wendover after this week. It’s a good day to be a Wolverine – they really are … the best.