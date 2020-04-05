Wendover woman is Nevada's first coronavirus death outside Clark, Washoe

ELKO – As Elko County recorded Nevada's first coronavirus death outside of populous Clark and Washoe counties, the number of statewide cases continued to rise.
A total of 1,836 people have tested positive since the pandemic began, state health officials reported Sunday morning.
There have been 46 deaths in the state, including one in West Wendover. The woman in her late 50s had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of her death.
“My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the family,” Mayor Daniel Corona wrote on his Facebook page.
Four people have died in Washoe County and 41 in Clark.
Elko County’s COVID-19 case total remained at eight, with three of those fully recovered.
On Saturday, officials in Humboldt County reported two more positive cases, bringing their total to 11.
The Nevada Department of Transportation reminded Nevadans that they are under a stay-home order.
“As always, our highways and essential businesses are here when you need them,” the agency stated. “But, in the interest of health, #StayHomeforNevada except for essential business, grocery shopping and doctors appointments.”
Some outdoor recreation is allowed as long as people conform to social distancing guidelines.
“Everybody needs to understand that getting outdoors and connecting to nature in a number ways is an excellent way for Nevadans to maintain physical and mental well-being during a very stressful time like this is,” Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation Colin Robertson told the Elko Daily Free Press.
Robertson said springtime fishing is some of the best fishing in the state and it is not out of the realm of responsible recreating.
However, he advised people to stay in their local areas and not to congregate in groups of 10 or more.
Gov. Steve Sisolak specifically mentioned hiking, walking or running in his order.
Robertson said this is not the time to pursue dangerous activities that could result in the need for medical care, considering the stress that coronavirus is placing on medical facilities.
