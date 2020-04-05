Wendover woman is Nevada's first coronavirus death outside Clark, Washoe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – As Elko County recorded Nevada's first coronavirus death outside of populous Clark and Washoe counties, the number of statewide cases continued to rise.

A total of 1,836 people have tested positive since the pandemic began, state health officials reported Sunday morning.

There have been 46 deaths in the state, including one in West Wendover. The woman in her late 50s had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of her death.

“My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the family,” Mayor Daniel Corona wrote on his Facebook page.

Four people have died in Washoe County and 41 in Clark.

Elko County’s COVID-19 case total remained at eight, with three of those fully recovered.

On Saturday, officials in Humboldt County reported two more positive cases, bringing their total to 11.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reminded Nevadans that they are under a stay-home order.

“As always, our highways and essential businesses are here when you need them,” the agency stated. “But, in the interest of health, #StayHomeforNevada except for essential business, grocery shopping and doctors appointments.”