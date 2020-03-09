West Wendover councilman files for County Commission

ELKO – A West Wendover City Councilman is the latest candidate to bid for Elko County Commission.

Ismael Gutierrez filed Monday to run for the District 1 seat being vacated by Demar Dahl, who has termed out.

Gutierrez filed as Democratic candidate for the partisan seat. Clover Valley rancher Wilde Brough filed earlier as a Republican.

Gutierrez, who is currently serving his third and last term on the city council, said he wants “to keep serving and helping the community and neighboring towns like Wells and Jackpot.”

He said he feels his experience on the city council will be valuable to the county.

“For West Wendover, I know we’ve attracted a lot of businesses in the last couple of years,” Gutierrez said. “The county will benefit from it because we bring in the tax revenue for them.”

Gutierrez said he would update his website soon to include more information about his campaign.

Filings for non-judicial offices concludes March 13.

