WEST WENDOVER – This past Valentine’s Day, West Wendover began issuing marriage licenses under the Elko County Clerk’s Office auspices, and the business is booming.
The city had issued 59 marriage licenses from Feb. 14 of this year to July 30, according to the West Wendover City Clerk’s Office.
“That’s pretty good," said West Wendover City Manager Chris Melville. However, "The county gets all the money.”
Couples can obtain marriage licenses at the West Wendover City Hall rather than driving to the Elko County Clerk’s Office in Elko, but West Wendover doesn’t keep any of the $75 marriage license fees.
Chief Deputy Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said on July 30 that “things have gone well. We haven’t had any problems. We’re happy with it, and I think they are happy with it.”
She said the clerk’s office didn’t know what to expect when West Wendover started issuing the licenses. Melville said the numbers were higher than expected.
West Wendover City Clerk Anna Bartlome can issue the licenses through Elko County Clerk Carol Fosmo. Bartlome accepts credit cards that are verified at the county office. A record of licenses is kept at the Elko County Clerk’s Office.
West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona presided over the first weddings on Valentine’s Day, and the city issued gift baskets to couples on the first day. Corona has the authority to perform marriage ceremonies based on legislative action in the last Nevada session.
The West Wendover Clerk’s Office reported Justice of the Peace Brian Boatman is performing more of the ceremonies now than the mayor. Boatman’s office reported he has done two marriages in the last two weeks.
Although the city doesn’t receive any revenue from issuing the marriage licenses, the ability to do so meant not only that local couples didn’t have to drive to Elko, but couples coming from the Salt Lake City area could marry in West Wendover and spend their money locally, Melville said in February.
The county approved allowing West Wendover to issue licenses last fall, but the city waited for Valentine’s Day for the kickoff.
