West Wendover downtown project to go to bid

WEST WENDOVER – Plans are progressing for creation of a downtown, with the city expecting to go out to bid on June 8 for the project that involves not only extending a street, installing curbs, gutters, sidewalks, lights, and landscaping but a splash pad for children.
“We’re thinking by the spring of 2022 it will be fully complete,” said City Manager Chris Melville of the work that can be done even as the city awaits the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s final action on the proposed sale of more than 80 acres to the city for the downtown project.
He said the city can “basically set up the downtown” as a public project while West Wendover is still leasing the land, but the land must be in the city’s ownership before the city can sell property to developers for commercial and residential use.
Mayor Daniel Corona said that “this is an exciting time to live in West Wendover. We have an opportunity to build a downtown from the ground up, and it has been a long time coming. I think people are excited about it, and they are excited about the splash pad.”
Corona said plans call for extending Pueblo Boulevard, creating a plaza and building public restrooms as a foundation for potential retail and residential development. He said apartment and condo complexes could have retail stores and restaurants on the ground level, for example.
The mayor said he has talked with people who are interested in commercial development in a new downtown. West Wendover currently has no real downtown, with casino-hotels lining Wendover Boulevard, retail stores spread out and the city hall-police station at the west end near the famous Wendover Will neon cowboy.
The plaza will be called Victory Plaza in recognition of the Victory Highway that went through West Wendover. Babcock Design developed the plan.
Future phases include extending Jones Way to the south and building a convention center.
“That’s way down the road,” Wendover native Corona said in an interview at city hall.
BLM land sale
The BLM plans a direct sale of 84.06 acres to the City of West Wendover out of the 175.06-acre parcel leaded to the city under the Recreation and Public Purpose Act. The fair market value is $840,000, according to the BLM, which is accepting written comment on the proposed sale through June 21.
In the Federal Register, the BLM states that the development plan for the area “will create and foster a vibrant city center and create new business investment, services, jobs and related opportunities for the community.”
Elko County Commissioners voted at their May 19 meeting to send a letter of support to the BLM for the land sale.
Melville said the sale process has taken two years so far, but all of Nevada’s congressional delegation “pounded on Interior’s desk” for action.
West Wendover expects to pay for the Downtown Infrastructure Phase I Project with a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant of $1.75 million, a $525,000 Nevada Community Development Block Grant and a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan for what is now $2.4 million but could change after the project is bid.
Melville said construction costs are going up, so the city could potentially need to borrow more money.
West Wendover also plans a new fire station between city hall and the new downtown.
With an economy based on gaming, the city felt the impact when casino-hotels were shut down early in the COVID-19 pandemic and then opened at 25% capacity, and Corona said even now the hotels are providing complimentary rooms to attract people. Comped rooms are not subject to room taxes.
“We planned to take a hit. The general fund was fine, but the enterprise funds had to be adjusted,” but there were no layoffs of city employees, he said. “We are very proud we didn’t have to ask employees to take furloughs.”
The mayor and city manager explained that along with lower room taxes, when the casino-hotels shut down and then were at low capacity, their city water and sewer bills dropped.
“Water and sewer revenue was in the toilet, so to speak,” Melville said, adding that the city would be replenishing the enterprise funds with expected federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
The room taxes are earmarked for the West Wendover Recreation District, which was affected by the decline, but he said American Rescue Plan money will help the recreation district, too.
Marijuana revenue
Still, West Wendover has had tax revenue from the Deep Roots Harvest marijuana dispensary that will be between $900,000 to $1 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, “probably in the low $900,000s,” Melville said. The revenue goes to the general fund and “certainly helped out through the pandemic.”
“We tend to be pretty conservative in the budget process so we can be pleasantly surprised when revenues are higher than expected,” Corona said.
He also said that there may be two marijuana-growing and cultivation facilities coming to West Wendover.
Vertical Horizons has a license acquired from Harvest of Nevada and should begin construction within a couple of months, Melville said. Final site approval for the Vertical Horizons building is on the June 15 council agenda.
The company plans two greenhouses of 20,000 square feet each, plus a production building and an office building on 10 acres in the city’s industrial park. The greenhouses will use sunlight, and the city manager said the Vertical Horizons will pay the 3% cannabis tax.
The tax revenue may not be as high, however, as from the retail dispensary because the company will be selling marijuana wholesale.
Wendovera LLC (that’s Wendover with an “a” on the end) also is looking at a wholesale facility but that company has until February of next year to act, whereas Vertical Horizon’s state license expires in October, Melville said.
West Wendover on the Utah border was the first in Elko County to allow retail cannabis sales, but the Elko Indian Colony now has a cannabis shop and Elko County Commissioners have approved retail sales in Jackpot on the Idaho border, although there are still steps to climb before a store can open. And Wells hosts wholesale marijuana growth.
Melville also said the city is happy that Maverik now has its final permit for a truck and RV stop because that will bring another 15 jobs outside gaming, and there will be jobs coming with the growing facilities, too.
Community rec center
West Wendover additionally is looking at building a new community and recreation center near the current swimming pool. The center would house the West Wendover branch of the Elko County Library, the West Wendover Food Bank, meeting rooms, a senior center, a stage area, as well as a gym, ball courts and a workout room.
“So, this is going to be a big facility, 60,000 square feet, and it has been a long time coming,” Melville said in his office on May 27.
He said the fire station and the community recreation center are tied to the city’s long-term master plan from 2001. The community and recreation center will be a joint facility and ownership will be turned over to the recreation district once it is paid for in 30 years.
Looking again at COVID-19, Corona said the “community has really stepped up and got vaccinated.” Vaccines were available at clinics arranged by Elko County and there are vaccines available at Smith’s Food and Drug and in Wendover, Utah, where anyone from “both sides of the border” can get their shots.
Corona works for the nonprofit food bank in West Wendover, and he said that at the height of the pandemic when casinos were closed there were 100 families a day at the food bank.
Casinos employ roughly 2,000 people, so “when they were not open, it hit just about every family in town,” he said.