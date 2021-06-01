West Wendover downtown project to go to bid

WEST WENDOVER – Plans are progressing for creation of a downtown, with the city expecting to go out to bid on June 8 for the project that involves not only extending a street, installing curbs, gutters, sidewalks, lights, and landscaping but a splash pad for children.

“We’re thinking by the spring of 2022 it will be fully complete,” said City Manager Chris Melville of the work that can be done even as the city awaits the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s final action on the proposed sale of more than 80 acres to the city for the downtown project.

He said the city can “basically set up the downtown” as a public project while West Wendover is still leasing the land, but the land must be in the city’s ownership before the city can sell property to developers for commercial and residential use.

Mayor Daniel Corona said that “this is an exciting time to live in West Wendover. We have an opportunity to build a downtown from the ground up, and it has been a long time coming. I think people are excited about it, and they are excited about the splash pad.”