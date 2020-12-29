West Wendover man is latest COVID-related death; active cases decline

ELKO – A West Wendover man in his 60s is the latest COVID-related death in Elko County.

Active cases numbers dropped below 300 over the weekend after rising above 600 earlier in the month.

Hospitalizations dropped from 17 on Friday to 15 on Monday.

Fifteen of the new cases reported over the weekend are Elko residents, 10 from Spring Creek and 10 tribal.

The latest virus death brings the county’s total to 33.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

The test positivity rate in Elko remains high, at 22.9%, although it is down from a high of more than 30% earlier in the month.

The case rate per 100,000 people stands at 1,550, compared with more than 2,000 earlier in December.