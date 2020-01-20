West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona president of Nevada League of Cities

WEST WENDOVER – West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona is serving as president of the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities this year.

“It is a true honor to be able to serve Nevada’s incredible cities, towns and GIDs [general improvement districts] in this role,” Corona stated on his Facebook page Jan. 14.

According to its website, the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities is a 61-year-old organization that seeks “to foster periodical conferences of city officials; disseminate knowledge of municipal affairs and government; to circulate publications on municipal affairs; to secure harmony of action among cities; and to render technical information and other services to the cities.”

Other Elko County members include Elko Mayor Reece Keener, Carlin Mayor Dana Holbrook, and Mayor Layla Walz of Wells.

A native of West Wendover, Corona was elected mayor in 2016.

Corona thanked his predecessor Mayor Bob Crowell “for his incredible service not only to Carson City, but to the League,” and congratulated incoming officers who will serve with Corona on 2020’s executive committee.