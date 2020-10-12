West Wendover mayor opposes bid to reopen schools

ELKO – West Wendover’s mayor is opposed to reopening schools immediately as proposed by a citizens’ group, according to a letter he sent to the Elko County School Board on Monday afternoon.
Daniel Corona said he was “caught off guard’ by the proposal from the Elko County Community Action Committee when he read it in the Elko Daily Free Press.
He said the committee does not represent all of Elko County.
“Instead of reaching out to those who may have differing opinions from themselves this committee chose to ignore the communities of West Wendover, Jackpot, Owyhee and Carlin,” he wrote. “Had they done so they would have learned that West Wendover High School has a poor ventilation system that has been in need of severe repair or replacement for several years. Proper ventilation is something that the CDC has said must be in place to safely reopen indoor facilities. They would also have learned that with current class sizes, even under a hybrid model, few classrooms in WWHS are large enough to follow proper social distancing guidelines laid out by both the CDC and Governor Sisolak’s emergency directives. “
Corona also expressed frustration with the school board.
“I’m also disheartened that aside from Trustee Dickenson none of you on this board have reached out to my community even once during this pandemic, including the trustee who represents us,” he wrote.
“In closing I would urge you all to look at schools that have already re-opened and were not prepared to address similar issues and have already shut back down. I’d also urge you to follow Trustee Dickenson’s lead and reach out to all of our communities as well as school administrators to work collaboratively to address these safety issues before committing to going back to in-person learning at all schools.”
