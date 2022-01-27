West Wendover mayor tests positive for COVID

ELKO – West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona reported Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As an extra layer of caution in my day job, since I work around our community’s senior citizens, I have been testing once a week since Omicron began to surge,” he wrote on Facebook. “Today I received a positive result for the first time, a result that had I not been regularly tested would’ve likely been missed.”

Corona said he has been “completely vaccinated” and therefore is having “extremely mild symptoms.”

He noted the virus is still active in Wendover, where Elko County confirmed 66 cases last week.

Corona said he wanted to use the opportunity “not to preach about vaccination, but instead to encourage everyone to continue to take any precautions they can to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Elko County reported an increase in active cases on Wednesday, with a total of 344 compared with 305 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations increased from nine to 10.

Two weeks ago the county had 129 active cases and three hospitalizations.

State health officials said hospitalizations are stabilizing statewide. Nevada currently has 1,866 COVID patients, which is below the record of 2,025 in December 2020.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that health officials said they believe a month-long surge in COVID-19 cases has peaked in the Las Vegas area and should be cresting soon in Reno and the rest of the state.

“In Clark County, I think the worst of the omicron wave is over,” said Kyra Morgan, state biostatistician for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

“Washoe County is not quit there, but I think they're going to follow closely behind,” she told reporters Thursday.

Morgan said experts have learned that “because omicron spreads so quickly and has the short incubation period, we've seen the recovery from this curve happen more quickly than what we've seen in different outbreaks or variants.”

She cautioned, however, “we could have a new variant discovered tomorrow and that would obviously change the situation.”

The state is reporting an average of 11 deaths per day and deaths are increasing in Clark County but not yet in the remainder of the state.

