West Wendover police fire at vehicle

WEST WENDOVER—One or more West Wendover police officers fired on a vehicle following a traffic stop early Thursday morning, according to a report from the West Wendover Police Department. The suspect was not hit, but was transported to a hospital in the Salt Lake area with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a crash.

West Wendover police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black pickup truck on Juniper Circle at around 4:13 a.m. while investigating suspected criminal activity, the police department reported. Officers told the adult male driver and the adult female passenger to exit the vehicle. The female passenger complied, but the male driver did not and drove the vehicle toward the officers. At some point during the incident, one or more officers fired at the vehicle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The truck crashed into a carport and house across the street. The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident. A vehicle check determined the truck was reported stolen.

The three police officers involved in the incident were not injured, and have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is the department’s standard procedure.

Investigators from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are conducting an independent investigation of the incident. An investigation and review of the incident will also be conducted by the Elko County District Attorney’s Office. The West Wendover Police Department will also conduct an internal administrative review.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 2 Angry 0