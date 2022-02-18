West Wendover student injured in shop class accident

ELKO -- A West Wendover Middle School student’s hand was injured in a shop class accident Thursday.

West Wendover Police Dept. Lt. Brad Hillaker said the student was operating a joint planer when for some reason his hand went across the blade, severing “a couple fingers.”

The West Wendover Fire Department responded with first aid for student. Other local agencies also responded and the student was transferred from the school to receive medical attention for what the Elko County School District described as a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Hillaker said first responders “did a tremendous job” at the scene.

A statement from the district said school staff immediately offered support and services to those affected by the incident. Valley Mental Health across the border in Utah has also offered its services for those in need by calling 435-843-3520.

“ECSD would also like to extend its support by providing the West Wendover community with other support in place and available to ECSD students and staff available at: https://www.ecsdnv.net/Behavioral-Health-and-Resources.”

