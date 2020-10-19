Western Folklfie Center seeking input for virtual Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Weigh in on Rodear YearThe Rodear Year event will be a combination of new performances and memories from our archives. You can help us shape the programming by chiming in now. For starters, what’s at the top of your Favorite Show Ever list?

Call us on the Rodear Year event hotline at 775-455-0541 or click through to our website for more fun questions and ways you can let us know what you’d like to see!

Silent Auction Needs ItemsJack Malotte has generously seeded our 2021 online silent auction with his original artwork for the poster, and we sure would be honored if you consider joining him. We will be recognizing everyone who donates an item or makes a monetary contribution to the auction during the program in January. Be part of the fun! See our auction ideas and find a donation form. Deadline for receiving your donation is Dec. 15!

Nothing to Watch on TV?Another neat benefit of any Western Folklife Center membership is online access to full shows from prior Gatherings, with new ones added monthly. We offer them with the highest recommendation for upcoming winter months when you’re stuck inside. Watch some meaningful TV for a worthy cause and then go read some poetry!