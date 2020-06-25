Western Folklife Center formally asked to reconsider

ELKO- The Elko County Commission formally addressed the cancellation of the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, through a formal letter requesting the Western Folklife Center to reconsider its stance.
The letter, dated June 22, and addressed to Paul Caudill, chairman of the center’s board of trustees, asked the nonprofit’s board to “reconsider this decision and work with Elko County, the City of Elko, the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Elko Downtown Business Association, local businesses and the vast number of volunteers to stage this premier event in Elko in January 2021.”
Originally scheduled for Jan. 25-30 2021, the event was canceled earlier this month due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Elko Mayor Reece Keener said Tuesday that the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is a much looked forward to event for business owners and community members alike.
“I know for our local businesses including restaurants and hotels, it is just a godsend for them to have this huge event in the dead of winter at the end of each January,” he said.
The pandemic has put the center in a position where making financial commitments and signing contracts for the event is too risky a move to make, Keener said.
Keener said the Western Folklife Center, located at 501 Railroad St., receives funds through the Transient Lodging Tax, as well as marketing grants through the Elko County Recreation Board, which help the organization fund the event.
Keener said he received a courtesy call from Western Folklife Center Executive Director Kristin Windbigler about the cancellation before the news was shared with the public.
“She just wanted me to know before it was released that the board has made the decision, and I just really kind of pleaded with her to hold off a while and just see if there was any better clarity, because it is so far off yet,” Keener said.
The Western Folklife Center Board of Trustees said in a statement Wednesday that, "In our deliberation, the board clearly recognized the impact cancellation would have on the local community, including those who have supported the Gathering financially. We reviewed three operating scenarios, all of which showed the Folklife Center losing substantial money (from $280,000 to up to $1.2 million) by proceeding ahead and trying to hold the Gathering."
Elko Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Billie Crapo said Tuesday that the cancellation of such a large event will cause a strain on area businesses.
“Every event that doesn’t happen really does affect our community,” she said. “With this event being another six-months from now, it was really disappointing to hear that it was canceled."
Crapo said that when a large community event is canceled, it creates a ripple effect throughout the community.
“This is one of the things that really affects the hotel business and, in turn, because they are not getting occupants then we are not getting that room tax that also goes to the convention center,” she said. “That is part of their marketing dollars to get people to come to our community.”
Crapo said she understands how much work goes into making a large community event happen, and she knows that the decision to cancel was difficult for the folklife center to make.
“We have the utmost respect for the Western Folklife Center…it is just an iconic event and they do it so well,” she said. “The chamber, of course, does not have anything bad to say about any of that, we are just hoping that this can still happen.”
Garret Kamps, Elko Downtown Business Association president, echoed Crapo’s sentiments about the event’s cancellation.
“I would say that I was sad to see the cancellation because I believe that the cowboy poetry event is integral to downtown Elko’s flourishing,” Kamps said Tuesday.
Kamps said the Cowboy Poetry Gathering brings visitors from all around the world to Elko, and many businesses rely on the income generated from the tourists.
The letter also informed the Western Folklife Center Board of Trustees that the Elko County Commission has been approached by area businesses and community members about the possibility of moving forward with the event without the center’s involvement.
Keener said that while he believes the Elko community could band together and still host a great party, it would not be the same as the official National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.
“The best outcome would be that they would go through and do what they have been doing for the last 30-odd years and throw the normal party that they have,” he said.
