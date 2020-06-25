Western Folklife Center formally asked to reconsider

“Every event that doesn’t happen really does affect our community,” she said. “With this event being another six-months from now, it was really disappointing to hear that it was canceled."

Crapo said that when a large community event is canceled, it creates a ripple effect throughout the community.

“This is one of the things that really affects the hotel business and, in turn, because they are not getting occupants then we are not getting that room tax that also goes to the convention center,” she said. “That is part of their marketing dollars to get people to come to our community.”

Crapo said she understands how much work goes into making a large community event happen, and she knows that the decision to cancel was difficult for the folklife center to make.

“We have the utmost respect for the Western Folklife Center…it is just an iconic event and they do it so well,” she said. “The chamber, of course, does not have anything bad to say about any of that, we are just hoping that this can still happen.”

Garret Kamps, Elko Downtown Business Association president, echoed Crapo’s sentiments about the event’s cancellation.