Western Folklife Center hosts Iconic Alaskan fiddler and writer

ELKO – Ken Waldman will be debuting his book, “Now Entering Alaska Time,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the Western Folklife Center.

It's part of a spring and summer tour for Waldman that has included six recent weeks in Alaska, and now events in Elko; Moab, Utah; and Salida, Colorado before appearances in Texas, Louisiana and Florida.

The new novel is set in Fairbanks, Juneau, and Nome in the late 1980s into the 1990s, and follows several years of a man in Fairbanks, several hours of a woman in Juneau, and their first winter together in Nome.

Waldman moved to Alaska in 1985 to attend the Creative Writing MFA program at University of Alaska Fairbanks, and has since lived in Juneau, Sitka, Nome and Anchorage. In 2001, on the strength of his first two CDs and first poetry collection, he drove out of Anchorage for a series of gigs.

More than 20 years later, still officially an Anchorage resident but now with 20 books and nine CDs, he's still driving around, and has appeared at leading concert series, performing arts centers and festivals on this continent and beyond, often with accompanists who in other settings are headliners themselves.

Some venues include The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, the Dodge Poetry Festival, and the Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland, Australia. This will be his second Elko appearance following his June 2017 show at the Western Folklife Center. Like five years ago, guitarist Ken Harriman will join Ken, but this time Ken Waldman expects Ken Harriman will bring band mates from the popular Elko string-band, Southwind.

Alaskan author Don Rearden wrote about the new book:

"Ken Waldman's ‘Now Entering Alaska Time’ offers a glimpse of an Alaska you won't find anywhere else. Those who have lived here will recognize these characters and want to experience this world for themselves. Waldman's debut novel lingers in your mind like a good folk song, and leaves you humming. A unique blend of heartbreak and tragedy, comedy and drama, Waldman delivers an unforgettable and fun read. The 49th State changes people, and after reading 'Now Entering Alaska Time' you will understand why time here is unlike any other place on the planet."

"Like a Ken Burns movie, always recommended," wrote the Austin Chronicle about Ken Waldman's shows.

"I always strive for events that are fun, inspirational, surprising,” wrote Waldman. “It's been years since I've done an event in Elko, and this will be an opportunity to share music and stories I wouldn't do elsewhere but which I'm confident will resonate in a community that supports The Western Folklife Center and hosts The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Surprises? Yes, and special guests. The show may feel like taking an Alaska cruise, but you won't have to leave Elko County!"

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for members, seniors, and students, and $5 for children under 12. The show is also available to be seen as a livestream.

------

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.