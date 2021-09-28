Western Folklife Center receives saddle donations

ELKO --- Three new saddle commissions have been delivered to the Western Folklife Center for their permanent collection.
Famed saddle maker Jeremiah Watt brought in his finished rendition earlier in September. The saddle is a true work of art highlighting various aspects of the craft.
“We established a fund that was a lot to do with the vision of artist Willie Mathews,” said Meg Glaser, artistic director at the Western Folklife Center about the money used to buy items for the gear collection. “He loved the gear and wanted to create a special auction to develop a fund to purchase. He was the first one to donate to the auction.”
“This saddle was ordered in 1993 before they put electricity here (The Pioneer Hotel),” said Watt in a video posted on the Western Folklife Center Facebook page. “When I think about this now I don’t think I could have built it in 1994.There are those skills you acquire and dream about. I am glad I waited because I think it came together better now.”
"My goal was a saddle design reminiscent of, say, 1875, on its basic geometry," Watt wrote in his artist statement. "To that end, I think I have achieved my goal."
Watt said he and his wife built the tree, rawhided the tree and drew the patterns. All of the tools he uses were made in his shop and all of the silver, ironwork and engraving were done by Watt.
The saddle has long, ornate tapaderos, or stirrup coverings.
“It protects Cowboys working in the brush,” Glaser said. “These longer styles are real California, Great Basin. This is a historic form that he has done some cotemporary fun things on.”
Dale Harwood and Scott Brown were also commissioned to make saddles for the permanent collection at the center. Brown is a former employee and saddle maker at J.M. Capriola in Elko.
“People have donated other things to the collection,” Glaser said. “We are going to get some wooly chaps. It is pretty much contemporary work. We have maybe 70 items.”
The collection includes more than just saddles. There are other chaps, quirts, bits, spurs, reins and tools.
Watt will probably return during the 2022 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering to do some demonstrations.
“We are planning on workshops and shows just like normal,” said Brad McMullen, programs and National Cowboy Poetry Gathering manager.
“Our tickets will go on sale later in October,” Glaser said.