Western Folklife Center receives saddle donations

ELKO --- Three new saddle commissions have been delivered to the Western Folklife Center for their permanent collection.

Famed saddle maker Jeremiah Watt brought in his finished rendition earlier in September. The saddle is a true work of art highlighting various aspects of the craft.

“We established a fund that was a lot to do with the vision of artist Willie Mathews,” said Meg Glaser, artistic director at the Western Folklife Center about the money used to buy items for the gear collection. “He loved the gear and wanted to create a special auction to develop a fund to purchase. He was the first one to donate to the auction.”

“This saddle was ordered in 1993 before they put electricity here (The Pioneer Hotel),” said Watt in a video posted on the Western Folklife Center Facebook page. “When I think about this now I don’t think I could have built it in 1994.There are those skills you acquire and dream about. I am glad I waited because I think it came together better now.”

"My goal was a saddle design reminiscent of, say, 1875, on its basic geometry," Watt wrote in his artist statement. "To that end, I think I have achieved my goal."