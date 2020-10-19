Western Folklife Center seeking input for virtual Cowboy Poetry Gathering

Although the 2021 National Cowboy Poetry Gathering will be online, we’re keeping some Gathering traditions in place for the Rodear Year...like the poster and pin! The pin design will be coming soon, but we’re excited to share our poster art selection.
Jack Malotte gives us his take on “the earsie,” the iconic and favorite photo of horse folk everywhere. We think Jack perfectly captures the mood of the rural West during this strange year—hopeful with a tiny bit of trepidation, but also a heap of gratitude that we live in a place where social distancing comes naturally, and we can be in the landscapes we love so much.
All members will receive access to the Rodear Year event on Jan. 30, for free, but your membership also gets you a poster and pin. For $10, we will ship them both to you when they’re ready, or you can pick up yours in our Gift Shop in Elko. We’d love to see you!
Weigh in on Rodear YearThe Rodear Year event will be a combination of new performances and memories from our archives. You can help us shape the programming by chiming in now. For starters, what’s at the top of your Favorite Show Ever list?
Call us on the Rodear Year event hotline at 775-455-0541 or click through to our website for more fun questions and ways you can let us know what you’d like to see!
Silent Auction Needs ItemsJack Malotte has generously seeded our 2021 online silent auction with his original artwork for the poster, and we sure would be honored if you consider joining him. We will be recognizing everyone who donates an item or makes a monetary contribution to the auction during the program in January. Be part of the fun! See our auction ideas and find a donation form. Deadline for receiving your donation is Dec. 15!
Nothing to Watch on TV?Another neat benefit of any Western Folklife Center membership is online access to full shows from prior Gatherings, with new ones added monthly. We offer them with the highest recommendation for upcoming winter months when you’re stuck inside. Watch some meaningful TV for a worthy cause and then go read some poetry!
The CARES Act May Affect Your Gift PlanningThe CARES Act now extends to donors. You may be able to write off up to $300 of charitable donations. For more information, contact your financial advisor or click here: What the CARES Act Means for Charitable Giving.
Spotlight on Badger Clark
Journalist and Gathering fan Carson Vaughan has a story about Badger Clark in the Smithsonian Magazine this month! For more Badger Clark, check out Sun and Saddle Leather, an entertaining 22-track compilation of songs and recitations recorded live at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and available at the Western Folklife Center’s Gift Shop.
Exhibitions on Instagram
If you missed our “I’m Gonna Take My Horse…” exhibition during the Gathering earlier this year, you can still peruse the vibrant quilts from Marion Coleman’s Blacks in the West series, photographs from Rory Doyle’s Southern Riders collection, and the Chisholm Kid from the Museum of UnCut Funk’s Vintage Black Heroes series on our Instagram.
Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world enjoy our programming on social media every week! We share short performances and other cool stuff on Facebook and Instagram. Follow us to stay in the loop!
