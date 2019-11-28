Western Folklife Center seeks volunteers for cowboy poetry gathering

ELKO — The Western Folklife Center is seeking volunteers for the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 2.

This celebration could not happen without the 300-plus volunteers who “join the family” and lend time and talent to the Gathering every year, according to the folklife center.

Volunteers receive a free pass for daytime shows, get to work with other dedicated people and meet the poets and musicians performing at the Gathering. Volunteers are encouraged to apply online at: https://www.westernfolklife.org/volunteer

The Western Folklife Center will host a Volunteer Cocktail Social from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Pioneer Saloon at 501 Railroad St. This is open to everyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities. The Western Folklife Center will offer one drink on the house to anyone registering as a volunteer during the cocktail social.

Volunteer opportunities include door monitoring, bartending, logging (taking notes during performances), guest services, gift store attendants, shuttle drivers, gallery docents and more.

Western Folklife Center staff will orient the group and share information about the 2020 Gathering theme and special activities.