Western Folklife Center seeks volunteers for cowboy poetry gathering

ELKO — The Western Folklife Center is seeking volunteers for the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 2.
This celebration could not happen without the 300-plus volunteers who “join the family” and lend time and talent to the Gathering every year, according to the folklife center.
Volunteers receive a free pass for daytime shows, get to work with other dedicated people and meet the poets and musicians performing at the Gathering. Volunteers are encouraged to apply online at: https://www.westernfolklife.org/volunteer
The Western Folklife Center will host a Volunteer Cocktail Social from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Pioneer Saloon at 501 Railroad St. This is open to everyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities. The Western Folklife Center will offer one drink on the house to anyone registering as a volunteer during the cocktail social.
Volunteer opportunities include door monitoring, bartending, logging (taking notes during performances), guest services, gift store attendants, shuttle drivers, gallery docents and more.
Western Folklife Center staff will orient the group and share information about the 2020 Gathering theme and special activities.
A Chili Feed and Training for all volunteers will be 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Western Folklife Center.
Lead volunteers will begin to train the volunteers in the specific activities, and new volunteers will have a chance sign up.
Western Folklife Center staff will be on hand to share news about the 2020 Gathering, and chili and fixings will be served.
For more details, contact volunteer coordinator Rainy Lawstemm at 775-738-7508.