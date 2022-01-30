Western ways carry on during tough times

ELKO – While some people wonder why they have nothing to do, many Elkoans got rolling this weekend with a number of Western shows, presentations and receptions sponsored by local cultural facilities.

It may not be like old times during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering but it’s a darn good start and a positive look at things to come.

Northeastern Nevada Museum held a reception for Don Weller and Cindy Long Wednesday evening. Both artists are highlighted in this year’s “Art of the West in the Halleck Gallery.” The exhibition featuring two top notch practitioners in their field will remain on view through April 24.

Weller grew up around horses and cowboys in Washington. He also spent years in the saddle exploring the countryside. He began drawing the lifestyle at an early age, and pencil and paintbrush became his tools of the trade.

Weller graduated with a degree in fine art at Washington State University. He left his lifestyle to pursue work in Los Angeles in graphic design and illustration.

Weller now lives in Utah creating works of art with a paintbrush that will instill joy in anyone who loves the outdoors and the “cowboy way.”

Long works in graphite, charcoal and pastel. Her portraits are so strikingly realistic that the viewer feels instantly connected to the people within the frames.

Many of her works include images of Native Americans, cowgirls and animals. She is represented in many museums and galleries.

The artwork of Jacinto “Jo” Mora is still on display in the Wiegland Gallery at the Western Folklife Center through May.

Mora was a diverse artist who worked in drawing, painting, illustration, cartooning, sculpture, photography, map-making and writing. The show at the WFC focuses mostly on his western imagery, including a series of Hopi watercolors.

‘The Wild Ride’

“The Wild Ride” includes both live and virtual experiences. The weekend jubilee was created by staff at WFC as a fun alternative to a full-fledged Gathering.

At 9 a.m. Friday morning Agee Smith presented “Tales from Cottonwood Ranch.”

Smith talked about his family and the evolution of their ranch in the O’Neil Basin, a remote region of Elko County. Smith showed slides and told stories about how he and his children are successful with new business methods while still taking care of the land they use.

An unveiling of Jeremy Watt’s saddle took place mid-day Friday. A pre-recorded interview with Watts and Waddie Mitchell enlightened the audience. Watt talked about his creation in full detail, from horn to the elaborate gold and silver detailing.

“We want to address the Great Basin-type saddle and who in the heck could we get to do it?” asked interviewer Mitchell. “There was only five or six of us talking about it and it was unanimous, the first name that came up was Jeremiah Watt.”

The commission was requested a number of years ago and delivered in 2021.

“I hope I can get through this without drooling all over it,” Mitchell said.

Watt talked about his work at length and how he makes most of his tools in his own shop.

The masterpiece is made for museum presentation and it “glows” with loving craftsmanship and style.

“This will probably be my last fancy saddle,” said Watt with a slight sadness in his voice.

Watt retired several years ago, but still works on saddles, silverwork and other various tack items for family.

‘The Real Deal’

“The Real Deal” in the G-Three Theatre was a big hit. Waddie Mitchell, Pipp Gillette, Yvonne Hollenbeck and Dave Stamey took center stage from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday 28 in the G Three Bar Theater.

The theater resonated with lively music and poetry. Both performers and audience members seemed extremely happy to be in the “real world” again.

Smith will hold a stewardship panel discussion from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s live events conclude at 6:30 p.m. with “The New Wave.”

The performance includes a collection of Western musicians, including Brenn Hill, Brigid and Johnny Reedy, Matt Robertson and Trinity Seely.

The Elko Rawhide Gathering returned to the Stockmen’s Hotel for its second year. They set up their tools, work tables and brought in assorted projects to share and help each other with.

This group of Doug Groves’ students were sadden by the cancelation of the Gathering last year, so they created their own self-paced workshop in the upstairs of the Stockmen’s. Members came from Nevada and neighboring states. Many of them are working cowboys who make their own gear and sell to others.

The bit contest

Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum is exhibiting items entered in its fourth annual Bit Contest. Other gear was for sale in the online auction. A reception took place from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the museum.

A brief look at the website Friday showed the top bit going for $2,700. That is a fine chunk of change.

Jan Petersen, executive director of the museum, said a portion of the sales goes back to the museum. A few bit makers even donated their take back to the organization.

One day we will all be able to return to the happy times that usually envelop our small town during this time of year when we celebrate all things Western. For now, kudos to those who have developed and presented this safe and delightful “slice of heaven” during these difficult times.

