Wet February still leaves dent in mountain snowpack

ELKO – Northern Nevada mountain ranges were slammed with snow in February, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the dry start to the winter.

The recent storms brought snow and water-year precipitation conditions up to a level similar to last year, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. How much water Nevada will see in the 2021 runoff season will depend on what happens in the coming months.

“The fact that the snow came later this winter, as compared to 2020, may help runoff assuming snow on southern aspects doesn’t burn off before spring,” said hydrologist Jeff Anderson, water supply specialist for Nevada.

Last year, southern exposures were mostly bare after sunny weather from February through March.

“Hopefully March brings enough new snow to keep snow across the landscape until spring melt starts to feed streams,” Anderson said.

The National Weather Service forecast for this week calls for dry weather and highs climbing to the lower 60s by Friday.

A chart provided by the agency shows the steep surge in February snow following a dry December and January. It also shows how quickly the snow melted in the late winter and early spring of 2020.