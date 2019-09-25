ELKO – The weekend weather forecast is wet enough to put out a fire – or at least a fire prevention picnic.
“An upper level low approaches the area from the northwest sometime Friday,” the National Weather Service reported. “This low will produce periods of rain for most the day Saturday and Sunday, with greatest amounts of rain across eastern Elko and White Pine counties.”
There is a 60 percent chance of showers in Elko and highs will barely make it into the 60s.
The City of Elko Fire Department’s annual fire prevention picnic was scheduled for Saturday but has been postponed because of the forecast, according to Fire Chief Matt Griego.
The picnic will now be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the main city park.
The chance of showers begins Friday night and continues into Sunday with even cooler weather. The high in Elko is expected to be in the mid-50s.
Lows Sunday and Monday night are forecast to drop below freezing.
