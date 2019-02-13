Try 1 month for 99¢
Storm warning

The NDOT traffic camera near Pequop Summit was partially covered with snow Wednesday morning.

 NDOT

ELKO – Snow coated streets and highways Wednesday morning, creating hazardous travel conditions in the Elko area.

A vehicle accident with injuries was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 shortly after 11 a.m. A rollover accident resulting in injuries was reported on Pequop Summit at about 10:30 a.m.

Travel delays on Interstate 80 are possible, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported chain or snow tire requirements on Lamoille Summit, Mountain City Highway, and Interstate 80 over Emigrant Summit. Adverse driving conditions were reported on I-80 between Elko and Pequop Summit, U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells, the Jiggs Highway and through Secret Pass and Ruby Valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol was assisting two motorists on I-80 in the Crescent Valley area, with travel delays possible.

Numerous accidents with injuries and property damage were reported in western Nevada, which was under an ice storm warning and then a high wind warning.

Three to five inches of snow were expected to fall in the Elko area by 4 p.m. More than a foot could fall in higher elevations of the Rubies and East Humboldt Range.

Spring Creek, Carlin and Wells should get lower amounts than Elko with this storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest snow is expected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Temperatures, however, will be above freezing. Snow is expected to turn to rain Wednesday evening and continue Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-40s.

Scattered snow showers are forecast Thursday night through the weekend as high temperatures drop back to the lower 30s.

