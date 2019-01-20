ELKO – The weather in northeastern Nevada will be getting wetter and colder after temperatures climb 10 degrees above normal today.
Most of the region is under a winter weather advisory for snow and blowing snow from 4 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.
Total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in valleys above 5,500 feet, with smaller amounts below that. Elevations between about 6,000 and 8,000 feet could see 3 to 6 inches of snow. Elevations above 8,000 feet will generally get between 5 and 8 inches, with more than a foot in the highest mountains.
Gusty winds will continue from the northwest, reaching 40 and 50 mph in the valleys and up to 70 mph on mountain peaks. The strongest wind gusts will be early Monday after the front moves through.
The greatest amounts of valley snow will be in northern Elko County.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the National Weather Service. “The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. The snow is expected to be wet, which could freeze on roads and bring down some tree branches. Blowing snow will be an additional hazard for travel.”
