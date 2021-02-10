What is the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy?

Watch the Nevada National Guard perform a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today to mark the official start of the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy in Carlin.

The campus at 100 University Ave. got its start in 1999 as the University of Nevada, Reno, Fire Science Academy. It was reopened by the Nevada National Guard in 2013 as a Readiness Center.

The Battle Born Youth Challenge program promises to help at-risk Nevada students from across the state as well as create many education-related employment opportunities in Elko County and the surrounding region.

Find out more as the Elko Daily covers the event live in Carlin.

