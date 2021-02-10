 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What is the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy?
0 comments
featured

What is the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Academy

Watch the Nevada National Guard perform a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. today to mark the official start of the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy in Carlin.

The campus at 100 University Ave. got its start in 1999 as the University of Nevada, Reno, Fire Science Academy. It was reopened by the Nevada National Guard in 2013 as a Readiness Center.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Battle Born Youth Challenge program promises to help at-risk Nevada students from across the state as well as create many education-related employment opportunities in Elko County and the surrounding region.

Find out more as the Elko Daily covers the event live in Carlin.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate hears Trump's impeachment opening arguments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News