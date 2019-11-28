What medical providers in Elko will accept my Medicare?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Experienced Physician’s Assistants and Nurse Practitioners provide good care, serving 90% of the needs of most Medicare and Medicaid patients. The key is their experience, commitment and continued growth after training.

Appointments can be made by calling a local number, 775-738-5850. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic has two dentists and a hygienist. The clinic also offers behavioral health visits through telehealth and operates mobile programs offering dental care for children and mammography for women. They operate other clinics in Austin, Carlin, Jackpot and Wendover.

Nevada Health Center also houses the UNR Family Medicine Rural Residency Program. Students spend their last two years of residency training in Elko. Doctors Steven Lore and Jacqueline Huynh are UNR faculty in the program. Scarlett Cavalli Daneshvar and Nittu Singh are third-year resident physicians and Kaley Getchis and Ha V. Vu are second year resident physicians. Other second and third year resident physicians in the program come out from Reno for month-long stays.

Appointments can be set up with any faculty or resident physician. Each sees patients about half the time since the residency requirements take up the rest of the time.