What's Happening Around Elko? Not much, with threat of virus

The Elko Daily Free Press has received several reports of event cancellations in recent days as more people follow instructions to limit social contact because of the coronavirus.

Rather than publish a list of "What's Not Happening" around town, we are asking organizations to send us any news about their current activities to events@elkodaily.com and we will get the word out.

Once social activity begins to resume, watch for our newly designed Calendar of Events that readers can use to post items automatically through elkodaily.com.

