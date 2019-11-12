What’s Happening Around Elko

Free concert at the high school
ELKO — Elko High School Band of Indians invites the community to a special concert at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Old Gym.
Following the performance, an announcement of an upcoming band trip will be made.
For more information, contact assistant band director Rod Royce at rroyce@ecsdnv.net .
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6- 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Western Folklife Center. Bring your favorite tunes, instruments, friends and fans. Southwind facilitates the program. Free to the public.
Elko RPEN Chapter meeting
ELKO—The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Terrace Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Drive.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Mike Palhegyi from the Elko Police Department to discuss “Safe Driving tips for Seniors.”
All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend. For more information contact president Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO – Dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. The evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style. Open dancing begins at 7 p.m. For questions contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Library book club
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy “The Hobbit” at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the library meeting room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend. Call Patrick Dunn for more information, 738-3066.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Enjoy music by Southwind from 6 – 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Western Folklife Center. The band plays Americana, Folk and Celtic music. There is always room to dance.
Turkey raffle in Jiggs
JIGGS – The Maggie Club Turkey Carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Jiggs Community Hall.
The event includes games, food and a bake sale. Ten raffle prizes will be offered, including one for $1,000 cash.
Call Cheryl Turner at 744-2603 for more information.
Healthy Holidays at NNRH
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the hospital classroom.
The topic for December is “Healthy Holidays: Setting Nutrition Goals for the New Year.” This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle.
The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Elko High School Strings Orchestra
ELKO — Save the date for the Elko High School Strings Orchestra’s Winter Concert, 6 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Elko Convention Center.
Several pieces ranging from classical to modern will be performed, including “Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi and “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” by the Transiberian Orchestra.
Admission is free.
‘Food for Fines’ at library
ELKO — Bring non-perishable food items to the library from now through Dec. 31 to pay for overdue fines up to $10.
The fines must be for Elko County materials only. Outdated food items are not be accepted.
The Elko County Library will be partnering with the Committee against Domestic Violence. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays.
For additional information call 738-3066 or visit elkocountylibrary.org.
43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar
ELKO — The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center will host this year’s Elko Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and 8.
The show takes place at the Elko Convention Center. Items sold at the Elko Christmas Bazaar must be handmade or crafted by the vendor.
The Senior Center is now accepting vendor applications for this event.
For vendor information and application please contact the center at 738-3030 or email theterrace@elkoseniors.org.
Christmas Jubilee in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Elementary will hold its 16th annual Christmas Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school. The kids’ polar express activity takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa Claus.
For booth information contact Rachael Brown at 801-850-8007.
Western Folklife Center Wiegand Gallery
ELKO – Visit the Wiegand Gallery at the Western Folklife Center to see “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists Outside to Inside.” The exhibition highlights works by artists who participated in the Elko Mural Expo.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 14. Tuscarora artist Ron Arthaud is exhibiting his plein air works in the Fireplace Nook of the Pioneer Saloon.
Sunrise Rotary meets at Dalling Hall
ELKO — The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise meets each Thursday morning (except the second Thursday of each month is an evening social) in Dalling Hall – 600 Commercial St.
Members are dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. The club connection gives you the chance to develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning. Buffet breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., cost is $15 per person. Call at least one day in advance to reserve your breakfast. Everyone is welcome.
Meetings begin at 7 a.m. and end by 8 a.m. To reserve breakfast or ask questions, contact Kerry Aguirre at 775-397-1922 or visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820.
Interested to learn more? There are two active Rotary Clubs in Elko. See https://www.elkorotary.org/ for information on the Rotary Club of Elko, which meets around the lunch hour.
Young Life teens meet every Monday
ELKO — Young Life plays an important role in our community and offers teens hope, faith, adventure and unconditional friendship. Young Life is looking for new teen members. Want to go to camp this summer and have some fun with other teens? Meetings begin at 6:42 p.m. at 616 Commercial St. Call 397-8129 or see Facebook page under Young Life Elko/Springcreek.
Watercolor class
ELKO – Melanie Smith will be offering a watercolor class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Elko County Art Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring your own. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Email ecacelko@gmail.com for details.