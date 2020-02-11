What's Happening Around Elko

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blind date with a book

ELKO — Once again the Elko County Library is bringing back Blind Date with a Book for the month of February to celebrate Library Lovers’ Month.

Are you tired of reading the same old authors? Do you have a sense of adventure? Then come to the Elko County Library and check out Blind Date with a Book.

This adult program offers all genres. Fiction, non-fiction, western, mystery, science fiction, biographies and romance novels will be available for check out. The only catch: The books will be wrapped and you won’t know what you have checked out. Take the book home, unwrap it and start reading!

For more information, contact at the Elko County Library at 775-738-3066 or visit 720 Court St.

Charter school open enrollment

ELKO — Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Elko’s free public charter school, is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

EIAA serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Open Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year opened Feb. 3 and will close April 17. The week of April 27-May 1, EIAA will hold a lottery to place students in classrooms and on the waiting list. EIAA caps classroom sizes at 22 kids.