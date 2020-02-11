What's Happening Around Elko

Tutoring center to open
ELKO – An academy providing “a classical hybrid education in the Catholic tradition” plans to offer a private, independent tutoring center with pre-school through 12th grade classes meeting twice per week.
Regina Caeli Academy helps students in knowing, loving and serving God and providing an education so they can learn how to think critically and become lifelong learners.
Kari Beckman, executive director of the program, will present an information session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 26 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mater Dei Hall, 990 Highland Drive.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments and your friends and fans. Southwind will facilitate the event. The bar is open for business.
RPEN Chapter meeting
ELKO—The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Terrace Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. The guest speaker will be Janice Barton to discuss The Bill of Rights.
All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend. For more information contact president Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Community Concert set Feb. 18
ELKO — The Elko Community Concert Association will present Adam Degraff at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Elko Convention Center’s Laurena Moren Auditorium.
Degraff is an American violinist, composer, producer educator, and farmer, who has been experimenting with rock violin, songwriting and alternative music ensuring an enjoyable evening of music and entertainment for everyone.
Individual tickets are available at the Guest Services Desk. Season tickets for 2020-21 will soon be available for $55 for adults and $10 for students through high school.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO – Dance at the Western Folklife Center’s Three G Bar Theater from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 27, 501 Railroad St. Dance lessons are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7 p.m. Adults and teens are welcome. No partner or experience is necessary. For information on lesson specifics contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Art Connect Elko slated this spring
ELKO — The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board, along with the Nevada Arts Council, will host Art Connect Elko at 5:30 p.m. March 4 in the upstairs ballroom at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel.
Art Connect will be a bi-annual public meeting that strives to bring Elko’s arts, cultural and entertainment partners together for collaboration, recognition and connection. Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employee of the arts or fan of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend.
“This will be the second meeting of a grassroots effort to bring Elko’s art community together to make our community’s art and cultural future strong,” said Catherine Wines of the advisory board.
Art Connect will begin with an opportunity for any individual and organization to tell the audience about their work and ideas for the future. A continued discussion will follow about ways and methods the art community can continue to come together and increase visibility and support for all art entities in our community.
For more information contact Shelley Petersen at the City of Elko at 775-777-7210 or email s.petersen@elkocitynv.gov.
2020 STEM Fair judges needed
ELKO – Volunteer judges are needed for the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement STEM Fair. Many people wonder if they are qualified. If you are willing to read and share your opinion, you have the right skills. On-the-job training is provided.
Children can judge, too. This is a great opportunity for them to learn how to provide kind and sincere feedback.
A pizza dinner will be provided beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 19. At 5:45 judges will meet. Judging will take place from 5:30—7 p.m. Contact EIAA science coach Brandolyn Thran at 738-3422, 770-0385 or bthran@eiaanv.net.
Blind date with a book
ELKO — Once again the Elko County Library is bringing back Blind Date with a Book for the month of February to celebrate Library Lovers’ Month.
Are you tired of reading the same old authors? Do you have a sense of adventure? Then come to the Elko County Library and check out Blind Date with a Book.
This adult program offers all genres. Fiction, non-fiction, western, mystery, science fiction, biographies and romance novels will be available for check out. The only catch: The books will be wrapped and you won’t know what you have checked out. Take the book home, unwrap it and start reading!
For more information, contact at the Elko County Library at 775-738-3066 or visit 720 Court St.
Charter school open enrollment
ELKO — Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, Elko’s free public charter school, is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 school year.
EIAA serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Open Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year opened Feb. 3 and will close April 17. The week of April 27-May 1, EIAA will hold a lottery to place students in classrooms and on the waiting list. EIAA caps classroom sizes at 22 kids.
Applications can be filled out at the school located at 1031 Railroad St., Suite 107. All applications submitted during open enrollment remain eligible for lottery the entire school year of that application period. Siblings of current EIAA students are given preference. Every child without a current sibling, who has submitted a completed enrollment packet, will have an equal opportunity to be drawn for any available spots. In the event that there is a vacancy, any student who applies will be enrolled upon completion of the application process.
To learn more about the school stop by 1031 Railroad St. Suite, 107 or call 738-3422.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at 510 Railroad St. to enjoy Americana, folk and Celtic music with Southwind.
Museum brown bag lunch
ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Museum’s Brown Bag History Presentation is at noon Feb. 20 in the museum theater. Travis Gerber, a fifth-generation descendant of Elko County, will present “Not All of Our Relatives Were Heroes: The Amazing Frontier Story of a Horse Thief, a Grave Robber, a Bounty Hunter, and a Banishment.”
Bring your lunch and a friend. The talk wraps up around 12:45 to give people time to get back to the office.
Training set for foster parents
ELKO — Foster parent training is coming to Elko.
If you live in rural Nevada and you believe that all children are deserving of love, safety and stability, the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services asks you to consider becoming a foster parent.
This training will help to prepare and equip you on how to provide an environment that is safe and supportive of children affected by trauma.
Foster care training will be held at The Terrace at Ruby View, 1795 Ruby View Drive, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 28, Feb. 29 and March 1.
All three days are required for general foster/adoptive applicants. Relative and fictive kin applicants need only complete Feb. 29.
To register for training, contact Lori Nichols, LSW – Foster Care Recruitment, at lnichols@dcfs.nv.gov or call 1-888-423-2659.
Bowhunter’s Classic
ELKO — The Elko Archery Club presents the 33rd annual Bowhunter’s Classic June 6-7 at the Spring Creek Shooting Range and Campground. Registration is from 3-5 p.m. June 5 and from 7-9:30 a.m. June 6.
Pre-Registration must be received by May 31. There is an early bird raffle for all shooters that pre-register.
Camping is available at the shoot. For more information email elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com. To download a registration form, visit our web page at www.elkoarchery.com.