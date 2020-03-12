What's Happening Around Elko

Hospital presents free nutrition workshop

ELKO – The once monthly Healthy Living Series is now a quarterly Healthy Living Workshop that includes hands-on learning, interactive meal and snack prep, and a 30 minute discussion about a specific nutrition topic. The first workshop of 2020 will be held from 10–11:30 a.m. March 21. The theme will be “National Nutrition Month: Eat Right Bite by Bite” with a focus on kids’ nutrition. We will be demonstrating how to make three healthy snack options. Register for this event at www.nnrhospital.com/healthyliving or call 748-2485.

Halleck Bar Party postponed

ELKO -- Due to the COVID-19 Virus, the March 27 Halleck Bar Party is being postponed. The party will be rescheduled for the summer with plenty of notice.

GBC Foundation Dinner postponed

ELKO -- Out of an abundance of caution, and to help students, faculty, staff and guests stay healthy, the Great Basin College Foundation Dinner Dance Gala will be postponed until September 19.

March 17 concert canceled

ELKO -- Southwind was scheduled to play at the Pioneer Saloon from 6–8 p.m. March 17. The event has been canceled by the Western Folklife Center.

