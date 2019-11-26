What's Happening Around Elko

Healthy Holidays at NNRH
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 in the hospital classroom.
The topic for December is “Healthy Holidays: Setting Nutrition Goals for the New Year.” This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle.
The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Elko High School Strings Orchestra
ELKO — Save the date for the Elko High School Strings Orchestra’s Winter Concert, 6 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Elko Convention Center.
Several pieces ranging from classical to modern will be performed, including “Winter” by Antonio Vivaldi and “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” by the Transiberian Orchestra.
Admission is free.
Let’s Dance! On Dec. 6
ELKO – Dance at the Western Folklife Center’s Three G Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St. Dance lessons are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Open dancing starts at 7 p.m. Adults and teens are welcome. No partner or experience is necessary. For information on lesson specifics contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Sensory-sensitive Santa event at hospital
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will host “Cocoa & Cookies with the Clauses” from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 7. The first half of this free event will be a sensory-sensitive visit with Santa designed for those impacted by autism.
The session is presented in collaboration with Rehab Services of Nevada. The second half will run from 1—3 p.m. and everyone is invited. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the main hospital dining room handing out goodies and taking photos.
For more information, call Steve Burrows at 748-2007.
43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar
ELKO — The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center will host this year’s Elko Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and 8.
The show takes place at the Elko Convention Center. Items sold at the Elko Christmas Bazaar must be handmade or crafted by the vendor.
The Senior Center is now accepting vendor applications for this event.
For vendor information and application please contact the center at 738-3030 or email theterrace@elkoseniors.org.
Christmas Jubilee in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Elementary will hold its 16th annual Christmas Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school. The kids’ polar express activity takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa Claus.
For booth information contact Rachael Brown at 801-850-8007.
Jam On! at the Folklife Center
ELKO – Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments and your friends and fans.
Southwind will facilitate the event. The bar is open for business.
Library book club to meet
ELKO – The Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “Beartown” by Frederik Backman at 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
The book club will meet in the library meeting room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Drop by the Western Folklife center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. to enjoy Christmas-themed Americana, folk and Celtic music with Southwind. The sing-along begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Songbooks will be available.
‘Food for Fines’ at library
ELKO — Bring non-perishable food items to the library from now through Dec. 31 to pay for overdue fines up to $10.
The fines must be for Elko County materials only. Outdated food items are not be accepted.
The Elko County Library will be partnering with the Committee against Domestic Violence. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays.
For additional information call 738-3066 or visit elkocountylibrary.org.
Western Folklife Center Wiegand Gallery
ELKO – Visit the Wiegand Gallery at the Western Folklife Center to see “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists Outside to Inside.” The exhibition highlights works by artists who participated in the Elko Mural Expo.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 14. Tuscarora artist Ron Arthaud is exhibiting his plein air works in the Fireplace Nook of the Pioneer Saloon.