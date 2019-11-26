What's Happening Around Elko

Sensory-sensitive Santa event at hospital

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will host “Cocoa & Cookies with the Clauses” from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 7. The first half of this free event will be a sensory-sensitive visit with Santa designed for those impacted by autism.

The session is presented in collaboration with Rehab Services of Nevada. The second half will run from 1—3 p.m. and everyone is invited. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the main hospital dining room handing out goodies and taking photos.

For more information, call Steve Burrows at 748-2007.

43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar

ELKO — The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center will host this year’s Elko Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and 8.

The show takes place at the Elko Convention Center. Items sold at the Elko Christmas Bazaar must be handmade or crafted by the vendor.

The Senior Center is now accepting vendor applications for this event.

For vendor information and application please contact the center at 738-3030 or email theterrace@elkoseniors.org.

Christmas Jubilee in Spring Creek