What's Happening Around Elko

A meal will be served at 5:30. Childcare will be available. RSVP to Julie at rcaelkocitycoordinator@gmail.com or 775-340-8722. Learn more at www.rcahybrid.org.

Call for artists in residence

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management, Black Rock Desert High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area, along with the Friends of Black Rock High Rock, announces the Call for Artists for the 2020 Artists in Residence Program.

The deadline for applications is April 22. Submission packets can be sent to Friends of Black Rock-High Rock at 320 Main Street, P.O. Box 224, Gerlach, NV 89412.

Artists working in any medium will be selected for a residency from May-July in Gerlach, the gateway to the NCA. Artists will have an opportunity to spend time learning about the NCA and creating artwork in the beautiful Black Rock Desert. Lodging for the residency and a stipend to cover food and supplies will be provided to the selected artists.

Three showings of the artwork produced will be exhibited in Winnemucca, Gerlach and Reno following the program. Artwork may also be sold at the discretion of the artists. Posters of a selected work will be produced and distributed to other NCAs around the country.