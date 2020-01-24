What's Happening Around Elko

Ask a lawyer

ELKO – Nevada Legal services is sponsoring free legal counseling from 2- 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at 285 10th St. Call 753-5880 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Elko High School Cheer Clinic

ELKO -- The Elko High School Cheerleaders are holding their annual Cheer Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Adobe Middle School Gymnasium. Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be an evening performance at 6 p.m. at the gym that same evening.

The cost is $35 per child for ages kindergarten to 8th grade. Price includes a t-shirt. Please bring a sack lunch and water bottle. There will be dancing, cheering, stunting and a whole lot of fun. Call Penny Wilson at 340-2726 or Elko High School at 738-7281.

Library book club

ELKO -- Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon at 6 p.m. Feb. 10. The book club will meet in the library meeting room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.

Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.

Program will focus on family