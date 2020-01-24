What's Happening Around Elko

Ask a lawyer
ELKO – Nevada Legal services is sponsoring free legal counseling from 2- 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at 285 10th St. Call 753-5880 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
Elko High School Cheer Clinic
ELKO -- The Elko High School Cheerleaders are holding their annual Cheer Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Adobe Middle School Gymnasium. Registration begins at 8 a.m. There will be an evening performance at 6 p.m. at the gym that same evening.
The cost is $35 per child for ages kindergarten to 8th grade. Price includes a t-shirt. Please bring a sack lunch and water bottle. There will be dancing, cheering, stunting and a whole lot of fun. Call Penny Wilson at 340-2726 or Elko High School at 738-7281.
Library book club
ELKO -- Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the novel “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon at 6 p.m. Feb. 10. The book club will meet in the library meeting room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for more information, 738-3066.
Program will focus on family
ELKO — The Heart and Shield program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent survivors of former domestic violence and their children ages birth -18 may be eligible to participate.
This nine-week education program includes a light meal, separate skill building activities for adults and children, and family activities to practice skills together.
Program activities build skills, such as effective communication, problem-solving, promoting child development, and stress management.
This free program begins in February. A program demonstration for interested families will be held Feb. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Elko County Cooperative Extension office, 701 Walnut St. To R.S.V.P. call 340-8360 or email woodburyj@unce.unr.edu.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments and your friends and fans. Southwind will facilitate the event. The bar is open for business.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO – Dance at the Western Folklife Center’s Three G Bar Theater from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and 27, 501 Railroad St. Dance lessons are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7 p.m. Adults and teens are welcome. No partner or experience is necessary. For information on lesson specifics contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at 510 Railroad St. to enjoy Americana, folk and Celtic music with Southwind.
Exhibition at the Wiegand Gallery
ELKO – The exhibition “I’m Gonna Get My Horse” will be installed in the Wiegand Gallery at the Western Folklife Center Jan. 21 – June 13. The public is invited to take an artful and educational journey from South to West, reflecting on their 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s focus on Black cowboys. There is something for everyone from photography to quilting, comics to saddles. A free grand opening reception will take place 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Jan. 30.