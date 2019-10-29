Haunted Halloween at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Enjoy Southwind’s annual Haunted Halloween Concert at the Western Folklife Center. The band will play Celtic, Americana and folk music. The event is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 and is free to the public.
Fifth Cioppino Feed and Auction
ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko and the Elko Federal Credit Union would like you to come and enjoy the Fifth Annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed and Auction on Nov. 2.
Luciano’s Restaurant donates the food, Blach Distributing donates the drinks, and Khoury’s Market provides live and silent auctions and live entertainment. This year’s entertainment includes “America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm, and country artist Carver Louis.
The event will be held at the new Elko Conference Center with reserved tables of 10 for $850, and individual tickets at $85. Space is limited. Call the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko at 738-2759 to reserve your tickets.
Hospital presents free nutrition class
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will present the next installment of the Healthy Living Series from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the hospital classroom. The topic for November is “American Diabetes Month: Don’t Sugar Coat It.”
This class series is designed to provide practical, everyday steps toward achieving a healthier lifestyle. The classes are open to everyone in the community and are offered free of charge. Those who are interested in learning more may call 748-2094.
Democrats host Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner
ELKO – The Elko County Democratic Party’s Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner begins at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Elko Conference Center. A no-host bar will open at 5 p.m.
Goals for this dinner include raising funds to continue advocacy for Democrats and other minority groups in Elko County, and to show Democrats from across the state what life is like in rural Nevada. The money raised will be used locally to increase voter registration; present informational programs on key issues to the public; host virtual and in-person candidate forums; hold open discussions on legislation having impacts at the state, county and city levels; and support local candidates for public office.
The fundraiser will include local speakers and, hopefully, at least one national Democratic candidate running for President. The event will feature a color guard, youth dancers from the Elko Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians, a silent auction, door prizes, and an auction of decorated cakes from local bakers.
Tickets are available on www.Eventbrite.com or by calling 389-1151. Tickets may also be purchased at the door if any remain unsold.
Lamoille Women’s Club Fall Craft Festival
SPRING CREEK – The Fall Craft Festival will take place Nov. 9 and 10 and Spring Creek High School.
The Lamoille Women’s Club is now accepting vendor applications for the event. Proceeds fund the club’s many community projects.
For more information contact Joyce Kay at 753-7242, Charlene Mitchel at 738-3851, Pam Osmonson at 397-2214, or visit www.lamoillewomansclub.org.
Basque Club luncheon
ELKO — The Elko Basque Club will host its member lunch on at noon Nov. 10 at the Elko Basque Clubhouse, 1601 Flagview Drive.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6- 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Western Folklife Center. Bring your favorite tunes, instruments, friends and fans. Southwind facilitates the program. Free to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
Let’s Dance!
ELKO – Dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater. The evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style. Open dancing begins at 7 p.m. For questions contact wfcdance@gmail.com.
Library book club
ELKO — Elko County Library Book Club will discuss J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic fantasy “The Hobbit” at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the library meeting room. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend. Call Patrick Dunn for more information, 738-3066.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO – Enjoy music by Southwind from 6 – 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Western Folklife Center. The band plays Americana, Folk and Celtic music. There is always room to dance.
Turkey raffle in Jiggs
JIGGS – The Maggie Club Turkey Carnival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Jiggs Community Hall.
The event includes games, food and a bake sale. Ten raffle prizes will be offered, including one for $1,000 cash.
Call Cheryl Turner at 744-2603 for more information.
43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar
ELKO — The Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center will host this year’s Elko Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 7 and 8.
The show takes place at the Elko Convention Center. Items sold at the Elko Christmas Bazaar must be handmade or crafted by the vendor.
The Senior Center is now accepting vendor applications for this event.
For vendor information and application please contact the center at 738-3030 or email theterrace@elkoseniors.org.
Christmas Jubilee in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Elementary will hold its 16th annual Christmas Jubilee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the school. The kids’ polar express activity takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa Claus.
For booth information contact Rachael Brown at 801-850-8007.
Western Folklife Center Wiegand Gallery
ELKO – Visit the Wiegand Gallery at the Western Folklife Center to see “Climb Down the Ladder, This Painting is Done: Contemporary Muralists Outside to Inside.” The exhibition highlights works by artists who participated in the Elko Mural Expo.
The exhibit runs through Dec. 14. Tuscarora artist Ron Arthaud is exhibiting his plein air works in the Fireplace Nook of the Pioneer Saloon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.