What’s hot and what’s not? Elko to hit 100

ELKO – Winnemucca is facing an excessive heat warning this week, and Battle Mountain a heat advisory, but no warnings are issued for Elko where peak temperatures will be about 2 or 3 degrees cooler than its neighbors.

Winnemucca’s highs are expected to reach 100 or more beginning Monday and through the end of the week, peaking at 102 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Battle Mountain’s forecast highs are similar but the lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

Elko’s high on Tuesday and Wednesday is forecast to reach 99, followed by 100 on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be around 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning when daytime temperatures are 100 over at least a five-day period, coupled with lows in the 65-70 degree range.

Normal highs for Elko this time of year are in the mid-80s. Elko has already reached 90 or more 19 times this month. June’s high temperatures are running 6 degrees above normal so far.