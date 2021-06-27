What’s hot and what’s not? Elko to hit 100

ELKO – Winnemucca is facing an excessive heat warning this week, and Battle Mountain a heat advisory, but no warnings are issued for Elko where peak temperatures will be about 2 or 3 degrees cooler than its neighbors.
Winnemucca’s highs are expected to reach 100 or more beginning Monday and through the end of the week, peaking at 102 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Battle Mountain’s forecast highs are similar but the lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.
Elko’s high on Tuesday and Wednesday is forecast to reach 99, followed by 100 on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be around 60 degrees.
The National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning when daytime temperatures are 100 over at least a five-day period, coupled with lows in the 65-70 degree range.
Normal highs for Elko this time of year are in the mid-80s. Elko has already reached 90 or more 19 times this month. June’s high temperatures are running 6 degrees above normal so far.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service is telling those under a heat advisory. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.”
June’s heat waves have been affecting much of the West, with the current excessive heat warnings reaching all the way into the Northwest. Records were broken Saturday in Portland, Oregon with a high of 108 and Seattle at 101. Even hotter temperatures are expected there Sunday and Monday.