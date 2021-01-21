What to expect from this weekend’s snow forecast

ELKO -- January’s long-awaited next storm system is expected to spread into northeastern Nevada on Friday afternoon.

There could initially be a wintry mix before changing over to predominantly snow late Friday afternoon. The heaviest precipitation is expected late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Most valleys could see 2-4 inches of snow, but amounts could be closer to 4-6 inches depending on how fast the weather system moves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Travel impacts are expected, especially late Friday afternoon into the overnight hours as temperatures drop below freezing along with accumulating snow on roadways,” stated a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service. “Slick and hazardous conditions could develop earlier on higher passes and summits before valley roads.”

Chances of precipitation in Elko are listed at 30% Friday, 60% Friday night and 40% Saturday.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s, dropping to mid-40s Friday and 30s Saturday.

Highs will remain in the 30s Sunday and Monday as another chance of snow shower arrives Sunday night.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0