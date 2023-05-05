Cinco de Mayo parade

ELKO – Elko’s Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival is scheduled Saturday, May 6, downtown and at the fairgrounds.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by festival activities at the fairgrounds from noon to 7 p.m.

Music will be provided by DJ Arturo Torres as well as live Tamborazo music. The festival includes Folkloric dance performances, Mexican food, face painting, bounce houses and more.

Sponsors include Rockwell Industrial & Mining, Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service, Riverton Elko, Silver Street Express Lube, Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Motor Co., Elko Glass Service, Nevada Bank & Trust, and Farmers Insurance.

For more information email elkocincodemayo.com, visit Facebook or call Nancy Davila (vendors) at 775-385-4327 or Daena Romero-Sandoval (parade) at 775-738-3131.

Final EHS Orchestra concert

ELKO -- Elko High School’s Orchestra announces the final concert of the 2023 season – “Sounds of Spring” – at 6 p.m. May 13 at the Performing Arts Building.

The concert includes musicians from the Northern Nevada String Serenade from Reno and musicians from the community. Admission is free and donations to the Orchestra are accepted.

For more information, contact Strings Orchestra Director Rod Royce at rroyce@ecsdnv.net.

Healthy Teen programs in May

ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free Healthy Teen programs for youth in Grades 5-7 (ages 10-12) and Grades 8-12 (minimum age 13).

These fun and lively, interactive programs are evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, effective communication, and personal safety. Youth learn about reproductive health, healthy relationships, goal setting, and more while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack with school supplies or a store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from Oct-Sept). All youth who attend a full session of a program from October 2022-September 2023 are eligible to apply for our brand new SCHOLARSHIP opportunity!

A parent or guardian must pre-register participant by completing a permission slip before class. The session for Grades 5-7 is on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Grades 8-12 meet on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both sessions are at the Family Resource Center, 331 Seventh St. in Elko. Lunch will be provided for participants.

Further details are listed at facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more info, contact 775-753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.

Spring Tour of Homes

ELKO – The eighth annual Spring Tour of Homes will be on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p m. This is a free open house tour giving the public an opportunity to view Elko/Spring Creek real estate.

The tour is organized and operated by the Elko County Realtors Association. Chairman Dusty Shipp founded the event originally to showcase the luxury estates in Elko County and it has since turned into a highly anticipated tour for the general public to see residential properties and discuss any questions or inquires with local real estate professionals.

The starting point to pick up your map will be at the Commercial Hotel. There you will find free food, free raffles, and free family fun.

Trail Center returns to summer schedule

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center (CTIC) has resumed a seven-day per week schedule. Summer operating hours are Monday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Located eight miles west of Elko on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a local favorite also visited by scores of travelers stopping by on the I-80 corridor.

“The seven day a week schedule will allow the Trail Center to better serve the public during the busy summer months by offering local visitors and travelers the opportunity to take advantage of many exciting summer programs including Trail Days June 3-4 this year, and to shop for unique items in the gift shop,” said CTIC Manager Paul Brownlee.

The CTIC will continue the popular interpretive programming for all ages throughout the summer. Each weekend will have a different focus, providing something for all skill levels and interests. Watch for season-specific activities such as Dutch oven cooking, butter churning, bows and throws archery and axe and knife throwing, daytime and evening hikes, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

For additional information, contact the CTIC, at 775-778-1849 or visit https://www.californiatrailcenter.org.

Rummage sale at St. Mark

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church LWML will hold their 35th Annual Rhubarb and Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. at 277 Willow St.

There will be a huge selection of items for sale. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available for purchase.

For more information, or if you have something you wish to donate, contact Julie at 775-934-4462

Country Under the Stars

ELKO -- Tickets are on sale now for the Country Under the Stars concert scheduled June 8 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Headliner Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr and Opener Ned LeDoux are bringing the party to the Elko County Fairgrounds concert that sold out last year, so tickets should be purchased early at www.CountryUnderTheStarsElko.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the opening act begins at 6:30.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.