Flag Day event at Masonic Lodge

ELKO -- The Great Basin Elks Lodge No. 1472 is having a Flag Day Ceremony at the Masonic Lodge on Flag Day, June 14, at 6 p.m.

The Masonic Lodge is located at the corner of VFW Drive and College Avenue. There will be a salute to our nation’s flags featuring several of the historic flags used in our nation’s past. This activity is free to the public and will be held outside. In the case of increment weather it will be moved inside the lodge.

Please join us for this celebration of our nation’s history.

RPEN meeting June 14

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada, along with the Senior Center, will be hosting the VFW's Flag Day Presentation on Wednesday, June 14.

RPEN, PERS and Senior Center members are all welcome to attend and arrive by 11:10 a.m. At 11:15 will be the flag presentation of the colors followed by the National Anthem, pledge to the flag and posting of the colors.

The regular RPEN meeting will follow the regular lunch hour at 12:30 p.m. If you have any questions please contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Mike Beck live in concert

ELKO -- Cowboy singer-songwriter Mike Beck will perform an acoustic solo show June 15 at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater.

Beck draws from his own experience as a horseman in his acclaimed Western Americana songwriting, which he complements with his guitar wizardry and excellent storytelling. Come for a night of story and song sure to leave you entertained.

Tickets are $15 for the general public; $10 for WFC members, students and seniors; and $5 for children under 12. Livestream available at western folklife.tv.

All About Scrubz at NNRH

ELKO -- The community is invited to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s

All About Scrubz sale and show 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 15 and 16.

The Twin Falls-based medical uniform shop carries stylish and comfortable tops, bottoms, shoes and medical accessories from a variety of brands, such as Koi, Cherokee, Dickies, Barco and more.

Hospital employees who purchase receive a deduction from payroll.

Car show and shine June 17

ELKO – The Morrodders show and shine will be held Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stockmen’s Casino parking lot.

Free performance by Southwind

ELKO — Local favorites Southwind will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin’ fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 21.

The saloon is in the Western Folklife Center at 501 Railroad St.

Spring Creek Yard Tour on June 24

ELKO -- The Elko Garden Club invites everyone to join them on their Spring Creek Yard Tour on Saturday, June 24.

They will be meeting to travel as a group (carpooling recommended) at the back of Khoury's Market (the big one) parking lot at 7:45 a.m. and leaving at 8 a.m.

“The yards on this tour are, as always, spread out in the Spring Creek area; all have something interesting and we'll have a good time.”

Remember to bring water, a sun hat and sunscreen.

Wells FRC hosts Golf Scramble

WELLS -- Wells Family Resource Center's Annual Benefit Golf Scramble is Saturday, June 24, with two tee times at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

This Four Person Par 3 Scramble lets you make your town teams or be paired. This fun tournament has prizes for the top three scoring teams, closest to the pin, and longest drive prizes. There is also a first hole-in-one prize and a putting contest where one person will putt for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii for two.

The $45 golf entry fee includes green fees and authentic Mexican dinner. Contact Cameron to register at 775-752-3928. Not a golfer, but want to participate? Join us for dinner at 5:30 p.m.; dinner tickets are $20 per person, then enjoy the live and silent auction. All proceeds go to the Early Childhood Education Programs at the Wells Family Resource Center.

Whiskey & Whiskers event June 24

ELKO – A 5k run, beard and mustache competition, and pet adoption is scheduled at 9 a.m. June 24 at Mattie's Tap House Grill.

Endless Pawsibilities Nevada, a nonprofit that helps save animals’ lives in rural Nevada, has partnered with Elko Veterinary Clinic and Frey Ranch Farmers & Distillers for the pet-friendly event. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Cancer Support Group meets June 2

ELKO – Elko Cancer Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at The Terrace at Ruby View — Senior and Active Lifestyle Center’s art room, 1995 Ruby View Drive.

July is Sarcoma Cancer Awareness Month. The meeting topic will be “Relay for Life and Gardening Safety.”

Host Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 4 Survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, can be reached for more information at cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

Trail Center returns to summer schedule

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center (CTIC) has resumed a seven-day per week schedule. Summer operating hours are Monday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Located eight miles west of Elko on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a local favorite also visited by scores of travelers stopping by on the I-80 corridor.

“The seven day a week schedule will allow the Trail Center to better serve the public during the busy summer months by offering local visitors and travelers the opportunity to take advantage of many exciting summer programs including Trail Days June 3-4 this year, and to shop for unique items in the gift shop,” said CTIC Manager Paul Brownlee.

The CTIC will continue the popular interpretive programming for all ages throughout the summer. Each weekend will have a different focus, providing something for all skill levels and interests. Watch for season-specific activities such as Dutch oven cooking, butter churning, bows and throws archery and axe and knife throwing, daytime and evening hikes, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

For additional information, contact the CTIC, at 775-778-1849 or visit https://www.californiatrailcenter.org.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.