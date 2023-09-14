Food drive benefits GBC students

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Hospital Auxiliary is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Great Basin College Big Horn Pantry to help students with food insecurity.

Drop off items or cash donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop. Donors will be entered into a door prize drawing.

For more information call 775-748-2015.

Visit the new Spring Creek fire station

SPRING CREEK -- The Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department is having an open house to showcase their new training facility.

The event will take place on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 909 Spring Valley Parkway. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served and all are welcome.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer this event is a perfect opportunity to find out what it takes to volunteer. For more information contact Chief Bret Murphy 775-934-4165.

Celebrate Lamoille Canyon with art

LAMOILLE -- Come out and be inspired by the beauty of Lamoille Canyon on Oct. 7. Whether you are a serious artist or a dabbler in art, spend a morning enjoying the fall colors by creating art, and enjoy a free lunch. This is not a class, just a gathering of like minds interested in creating art. No matter your art medium, from watercolors to photography, to pen and ink, come on out.

Get more information and register for this free event at elkocountyarts.org, choose Events. Space is limited. This event is sponsored by Friends of the Ruby Mountains and Elko County Art Club.

Girls’ basketball youth camp

ELKO -- Elko High School’s Girls’ Basketball program announces a two-day youth basketball camp for girls in the fifth through eighth grades.

The camp offers an opportunity to participate with EHS players and coaches, foster teamwork, establish goals, discipline and fundamental skill development as well as have some fun. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at the EHS gym with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch and a camp t-shirt.

Halloween events in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Trunk or Treat is scheduled Oct. 28 at the Spring Creek Marina, and the community’s Purple Light door-to-door trick or treating event will be Oct. 31.

The eight Annual Trunk or Treat will run from 4-7:30 p.m. To enter as a trunk and hand out candy, or as a vendor to sell goodies, register on the SCA website at https://springcreeknv.org/halloween-events.

Spring Creek residents can display a purple light on Halloween night to let children know where they are welcome to go. The Association will be handing out blue/purple light bulbs to homes that would like to participate. A map of the purple-lighted homes participating will be provided on the SCA website and Facebook page.

SCA thanks Home Depot for sponsoring the lightbulbs again this year. You can pick up your bulb at the SCA office Oct. 23-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 753-6295 or email events@springcreeknv.org.

Organizations, employers invited to career fair

ELKO -- Elko County School District is seeking educational organizations and employers to participate in the 2023 Elko County School District College and Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 31.

The Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way.

Seniors representing seven high schools in Elko County attend the annual event.

Interested organizations and employers can register online at: https://bit.ly/3sN6JVj or by visiting the ECSD website ecsdnv.net.

Please contact Heather Steel, ECSD CTE Facilitator for more information: hsteel@ecsdnv.net or 775-934-8021.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.