What's Happening Around Elko

Christmas Party and Casino Night

ELKO -- The Elko Area Chamber invites you to join them on Dec. 15 for their Annual Christmas Party and Casino Night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The Christmas Party admission is free and open to the public.

To get the festivities started, attendees will have the opportunity to play on the museum’s antique gaming tables, including blackjack, craps and roulette. The person with the most chips at the end of the night wins $250 in Chamber Checks.

Attendees can also look forward to a silent auction, raffle prizes, and an open bar hosted by the Elko Area Chamber’s very own Board of Directors; enjoy a delicious variety of hors d’oeuvres donated by some of the Chamber member restaurants and caterers.

For more information, contact the Chamber at 738-7135.

High Desert Horseman gift-wrapping

ELKO -- The local Wells team of Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA), High Desert Horseman, will offer Christmas gift wrapping services at C-A-L Ranch on Dec. 17 from 2-6 p.m.

Donations will be accepted and used to support the team’s horsemanship clinics and competitions throughout the year. Membership applications will also be available.

Youth in 4th through 12th grades may join YEDA to improve their horsemanship skills. Team members need to arrange regular horse riding lessons and attend team practices. For more information contact Laurel Wachtel at 775-772-4997. Learn more at www.showyeda.com.

Holiday blood drive

ELKO -- Elko County is partnering with Vitalant for a community holiday blood drive Dec. 29 and 30, as hospitals in Northern Nevada are at a critically low two-day supply of blood.

“If you have 45 minutes to spare, please come give the gift of life. Book your appointment today,” requested the county.

Elko Community Holiday Blood Drive hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Donate at the Elko County Nannini Administration Building, 540 Court St., Suite 102.

Schedule an appointment by calling Vitalant at 775-329-6451 or follow this link: www.vitalant.org/elko.

Sugar Plum Tree at Mybrary

ELKO -- Mybrary is once again hosting the annual Sugar Plum Tree. Partner organizations have provided names of youth, elderly, and those with special needs along with their gift requests. Community members may come in to the library and select a tag from the tree, and purchase gifts for those who may not otherwise get one at Christmas.

The tree and tags are now on display. When you have selected a tag from the tree, please take it to the front desk to check it out. All gifts purchased should be wrapped and delivered to the library, with the tag attached, no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

“Thank you for helping to make this Christmas Season merry for everyone in Elko County.”

For more information call 738-3066.

RPEN Christmas luncheon meeting

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their Annual Christmas luncheon and meeting on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 p.m. at the Elko Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The Elko High School Choraliers will perform and a brief meeting will follow. All active members are invited to bring a guest. Please RSVP to President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Celebrate Christmas with Living Stones Church

ELKO – Everyone is invited to celebrate Christmas with Living Stones Church on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Elko Conference Center at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m.

For more information visit Facebook.com/livingstoneselko or email elko@lschurches.com.

Save Seats at lselkochristmas.eventbrite.com.

Poetry Gathering volunteer chili feed

ELKO – The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s Volunteer Chili Feed is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 5.

Join new and returning Gathering volunteers for this official volunteer orientation. Enjoy a hearty chili meal provided by Machi's, while you learn all about this year's Gathering and get a refresh from Western Folklife Center staff on the specifics of volunteer opportunities.

Lead volunteers will provide breakout training sessions covering the various volunteer positions, including door monitoring, bartending, logging, guest services, gift store attendants, shuttle drivers, and gallery docents.

Interested in volunteering? Feel free to stop by the chili feed, or sign up online at westernfolklife.org/volunteer.

Jam On! at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO -- All musicians and spectators are welcome at a monthly jam session facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians at 6 p.m. Jan. 11.

Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Let’s Dance! at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO – On Jan. 12, dance lessons will be offered from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps.

Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary. Cost is $5 lesson, and the open dance is free.

Mybrary Food Drive

ELKO -- It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive.

Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.

They are most in need of pastas, pasta sauce, soups, cake mix and frosting, and brownie mixes.

Food items with a past “best if used by…” date will not be accepted.

“As an added incentive, while Mybrary no longer charges overdue fines, we know that accidents happen and items can be lost or damaged; if you bring in food donations, we will waive up to $10 in processing fees for lost or damaged Mybrary materials. Don’t have any fees? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s. It’s giving twice as much.”

For additional information call 775-738-3066.

38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO -- The nation's original cowboy poetry and music gathering returns Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023.

Join the Western Folklife Center as they celebrate life in the West "across the generations" with poets, musicians, and special guests, including: Margo Cilker, Joy Harjo, Kristyn Harris, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Hot Club of Cowtown, Corb Lund, Waddie Mitchell, Michael Martin Murphey, Sam Platts & the Plainsmen, Kent Rollins, The Quebe Sisters, Dave Stamey, and many more.

It's a mid-winter, multigenerational, merrymaking event full of ranch-y folk and ranch-y food, art, gear, film, discussions, dance, music, verse, and more.

National Cowboy Poetry Gathering tickets and day passes can be purchased now, or become a member to support the Gathering and receive other perks.

For more information visit westernfolklife.org, stop by 501 Railroad St., or call 775-738-7508.

Cowboy Gear Collection at WFC

ELKO – “30 Years of Contemporary Cowboy Gear -- Pieces from the Western Folklife Center's Contemporary Cowboy Gear Collection” are out of the vaults and in the Wiegand Gallery for public viewing.

The collection honors the contemporary renaissance of gear making in the West. The work of makers featured in this gallery represents how western gear continues to develop and change while still holding close to the roots of tradition. Every piece tells a story, and every story contributes to the meaning of the West.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during special events. Updated gallery hours and docent-led tours during the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering (Jan.30-Feb.4, 2023) will be posted in January.

Free admission on first Saturdays. Admission $5 Adults/ $3 Students, Seniors/ $1 children ages 6-12/ Free for members.

Fundraiser for girls’ soccer team trip

ELKO – Two more bingo fundraisers are planned at the Basque Clubhouse to raise money for Elko Indar Girls Futbol Club to play in the Donosti Cup slated July 23 in Spain.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, and the first number will be called at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Play 15 games for $20. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.