What's Happening Around Elko

Donations can be dropped off July 16, but no clothing or electronics will be accepted. For more information call the church office at 738-3430.

Yoga in the park

ELKO -- Wild Iris is offering free Yoga in the park again this summer. It’s in the Main City Park near the Memorial Rose Garden. The classes are on Saturday morning at 9. The remaining dates are July 24, August 14 and 28, and September 11.

Donations are welcome but not necessary. Everyone is welcome. All you need is a yoga mat and a desire explore something new.

RPEN Chapter meets July 14

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. July 14 at the Terrace Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. The guest speaker will be Steve Simpson, CEO of Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, discussing medical services available through the hospital.

RPEN officers are looking forward to having members join them for lunch at 11:30 prior to the meeting. For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.

Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek