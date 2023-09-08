RPEN picnic meeting in September

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual picnic and meeting on Wednesday Sept. 13, starting 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive.

RPEN will provide the food and beverages. Entertainment will be provided by Burke Madsen and the speaker will be Terri Laird, RPEN Executive Director.

All RPEN members are encouraged to bring eligible PERS members as a guest. Please RSVP President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Food drive benefits GBC students

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Hospital Auxiliary is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Great Basin College Big Horn Pantry to help students with food insecurity.

Drop off items or cash donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop. Donors will be entered into a door prize drawing.

For more information call 775-748-2015.

Visit the new Spring Creek fire station

SPRING CREEK -- The Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department is having an open house to showcase their new training facility.

The event will take place on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 909 Spring Valley Parkway. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served and all are welcome.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer this event is a perfect opportunity to find out what it takes to volunteer. For more information contact Chief Bret Murphy 775-934-4165.

Girls’ basketball youth camp

ELKO -- Elko High School’s Girls’ Basketball program announces a two-day youth basketball camp for girls in the fifth through eighth grades.

The camp offers an opportunity to participate with EHS players and coaches, foster teamwork, establish goals, discipline and fundamental skill development as well as have some fun. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at the EHS gym with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch and a camp t-shirt.