Garden Club plant sale

ELKO -- Its Here! The annual Elko Garden Club community Plant Sale is Saturday, May 20, beginning at 7 a.m.

Find the sale at Second and Sage streets in Elko -- the driveway behind the house is on Sage -- where a lovely selection of locally grown perennial flowers, ground covers, shrubs and more will be on sale, including vegetables ready for planting.

A taste of Tuscarora history

ELKO – A Brown Bag History Presentation on the history of Tuscarora is scheduled Thursday, May 18, at noon.

Northeastern Nevada Museum Education Coordinator D’ette Mawson will discuss the birth of the town and the events that brought it to its current state.

Bring your lunch to the Museum Theater for a 40-minute presentation on Northeastern Nevada History.

Night at the Museum begins May 19

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Museum is hosting its first Night at the Museum of 2023 on Friday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

Participants will be watching the first Night at the Museum film (PG, 2006) and then do a flashlight scavenger hunt. Please bring your own flashlight. $3 per seat.

Reserve your spot by calling 775-738-3418.

Spring Tour of Homes

ELKO – The eighth annual Spring Tour of Homes will be on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p m. This is a free open house tour giving the public an opportunity to view Elko/Spring Creek real estate.

The tour is organized and operated by the Elko County Realtors Association. Chairman Dusty Shipp founded the event originally to showcase the luxury estates in Elko County and it has since turned into a highly anticipated tour for the general public to see residential properties and discuss any questions or inquires with local real estate professionals.

The starting point to pick up your map will be at the Commercial Hotel. There you will find free food, free raffles, and free family fun.

Trail Center returns to summer schedule

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center (CTIC) has resumed a seven-day per week schedule. Summer operating hours are Monday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Located eight miles west of Elko on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a local favorite also visited by scores of travelers stopping by on the I-80 corridor.

“The seven day a week schedule will allow the Trail Center to better serve the public during the busy summer months by offering local visitors and travelers the opportunity to take advantage of many exciting summer programs including Trail Days June 3-4 this year, and to shop for unique items in the gift shop,” said CTIC Manager Paul Brownlee.

The CTIC will continue the popular interpretive programming for all ages throughout the summer. Each weekend will have a different focus, providing something for all skill levels and interests. Watch for season-specific activities such as Dutch oven cooking, butter churning, bows and throws archery and axe and knife throwing, daytime and evening hikes, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

For additional information, contact the CTIC, at 775-778-1849 or visit https://www.californiatrailcenter.org.

Rummage sale at St. Mark

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church LWML will hold their 35th Annual Rhubarb and Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. at 277 Willow St.

There will be a huge selection of items for sale. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available for purchase.

For more information, or if you have something you wish to donate, contact Julie at 775-934-4462

Country Under the Stars

ELKO -- Tickets are on sale now for the Country Under the Stars concert scheduled June 8 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Headliner Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr and Opener Ned LeDoux are bringing the party to the Elko County Fairgrounds concert that sold out last year, so tickets should be purchased early at www.CountryUnderTheStarsElko.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the opening act begins at 6:30.

Mike Beck live in concert

ELKO -- Cowboy singer-songwriter Mike Beck will perform an acoustic solo show June 15 at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater.

Beck draws from his own experience as a horseman in his acclaimed Western Americana songwriting, which he complements with his guitar wizardry and excellent storytelling. Come for a night of story and song sure to leave you entertained.

Tickets are $15 for the general public; $10 for WFC members, students and seniors; and $5 for children under 12. Livestream available at western folklife.tv.

Free performance by Southwind

ELKO — Local favorites Southwind will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin’ fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 21.

The saloon is in the Western Folklife Center at 501 Railroad St.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.