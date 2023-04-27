Horizon Hospice Souper Bowl

ELKO -- Horizon Hospice is holding its 17th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Please call the office at 775-778-0612 for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

School budget forum set May 1

ELKO — Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the Elko County School District’s Budget Forum 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Central Office Board Room.

Members of the Board of Trustees will join Superintendent Clayton Anderson and Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis to answer questions submitted by community members, students, families and staff.

Questions may be submitted in advance to Davis at jdavis2@ecsdnv.net. The forum will be streamed live on the District’s YouTube Channel. Questions may also be submitted via the comment box during the forum.

The FY24 Tentative Budget can be viewed on the District’s online information portal: https://elkoschools-nv.cleargov.com/.

Elko Cancer Support Group

ELKO – Elko Cancer Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at The Terrace at Ruby View -- Senior and Active Lifestyle Center’s art room, 1995 Ruby View Drive.

Any age is welcome.

“If you are a Cancer Warrior, Caregiver, family member, friend, or have lost a loved one, please come join us for a safe place to come and share stories, give and gain support, strength, hope and positive energy,” stated the host, Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 4 Survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, CETI.

May is Melanoma/Skin cancer, Bladder cancer and Brain cancer Awareness month.

For more information Staszak can be reached at cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

Cinco de Mayo parade

ELKO – Elko’s Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival is scheduled Saturday, May 6, downtown and at the fairgrounds.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., followed by festival activities at the fairgrounds from noon to 7 p.m.

Music will be provided by DJ Arturo Torres as well as live Tamborazo music. The festival includes Folkloric dance performances, Mexican food, face painting, bounce houses and more.

Sponsors include Rockwell Industrial & Mining, Ruby Rose Landscape & Tree Service, Riverton Elko, Silver Street Express Lube, Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Motor Co., Elko Glass Service, Nevada Bank & Trust, and Farmers Insurance.

For more information email elkocincodemayo.com, visit Facebook or call Nancy Davila (vendors) at 775-385-4327 or Daena Romero-Sandoval (parade) at 775-738-3131.

Spring Tour of Homes

ELKO – The eighth annual Spring Tour of Homes will be on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p m. This is a free open house tour giving the public an opportunity to view Elko/Spring Creek real estate.

The tour is organized and operated by the Elko County Realtors Association. Chairman Dusty Shipp founded the event originally to showcase the luxury estates in Elko County and it has since turned into a highly anticipated tour for the general public to see residential properties and discuss any questions or inquires with local real estate professionals.

The starting point to pick up your map will be at the Commercial Hotel. There you will find free food, free raffles, and free family fun.

Country Under the Stars

ELKO -- Tickets are on sale now for the Country Under the Stars concert scheduled Thursday, June 8, at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Headliner Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr and Opener Ned LeDoux are bringing the party to the Elko County Fairgrounds concert that sold out last year, so tickets should be purchased early at www.CountryUnderTheStarsElko.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the opening act begins at 6:30.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.