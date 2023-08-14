Catch gold fever in the canyon

ELKO – “Try your hand at gold panning. Maybe you can strike it rich!”

The second Cool Canyon Evening will have staff from the California Trail Interpretive Center describe how 250,000 people traveled the California Trail in the gold rush of 1849. Participants will then get to pan for gold.

Come out on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. to the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon. This free family event includes a campfire and S’mores.

One option is the group picnic area gate opens at 5 pm, so bring a picnic supper to enjoy in the pavilion before the program.

Cool Canyon Evenings are brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, the Lamoille Women’s Club, and the U.S. Forest Service. Call 385-8870 for more information.

Back to School Resource Fair at Adobe

ELKO – The Elko County School District’s Family & Community Engagement Center and Communities in Schools are hosting a Back to School Resource Fair from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Adobe Middle School.

The event was created as an opportunity for families in need to pick up school supplies and backpacks, and to learn about available resources for students both at school and in the community, ranging from mental health, child care, food, immunizations and more.

Elko Federal Credit Union will be on site handing out haircut vouchers, and ECSD staff will be on site to answer questions about the upcoming school year.

Have fun at the Elko Pop Con

ELKO – The first Elko Pop Con will take place Aug. 18-19 at the Elko Convention Center.

Participants in cosplay and other competitions will have a chance to win a total of $3,000 in prizes.

Special guests include Leonora Scelfo, who appeared in “Scream” and other horror films; and Evil Ted, who worked in the movie industry doing visual effects, prop and model making for 30 years.

“Come dressed in different costumes – from your favorite actor to your favorite anime character,” invited ECVA Marketing and Sales Manager Tom Lester.

Rummage sale on Aug. 26

ELKO — The Presbyterian Women 65th Annual Rummage Sale will be Saturday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1559 Sewell Drive (next to Northside School).

There’s something for everyone from A to Z … Animals (stuffed and lovable) and art to Zillions of used books (paper and audio).

All proceeds go to local church missions. Come get a new-to-you treasure you can’t live without.

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ at GBC

ELKO — Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its fall production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Sept. 5, 6 and 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre.

The production is open to GBC students and community members. Actors should prepare a one-to-two-minute Shakespearean monologue for the audition. Readings will be done from the script as well.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be a multi-media production of Shakespeare’s dark look at ambition and power. Actors will perform live on stage and in filmed sequences integrated into the live production. It is a unique opportunity for student actors. The rehearsal process will also utilize “devised theatre” techniques which will bring new and original ideas to a story that has stood the test of time.

The production will be directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice. For more information contact Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu or 775-327-2249.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO — The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.