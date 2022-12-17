What's Happening Around Elko

Celebrate Christmas with Living Stones Church

ELKO – Everyone is invited to celebrate Christmas with Living Stones Church on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Elko Conference Center at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m.

For more information visit Facebook.com/livingstoneselko or email elko@lschurches.com.

Save Seats at lselkochristmas.eventbrite.com.

Holiday blood drive

ELKO — Elko County is partnering with Vitalant for a community holiday blood drive Dec. 29 and 30, as hospitals in Northern Nevada are at a critically low two-day supply of blood.

“If you have 45 minutes to spare, please come give the gift of life. Book your appointment today,” requested the county.

Elko Community Holiday Blood Drive hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Donate at the Elko County Nannini Administration Building, 540 Court St., Suite 102.

Schedule an appointment by calling Vitalant at 775-329-6451 or follow this link: www.vitalant.org/elko.

Poetry Gathering volunteer chili feed

ELKO – The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s Volunteer Chili Feed is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 5.

Join new and returning Gathering volunteers for this official volunteer orientation. Enjoy a hearty chili meal provided by Machi’s, while you learn all about this year’s Gathering and get a refresh from Western Folklife Center staff on the specifics of volunteer opportunities.

Lead volunteers will provide breakout training sessions covering the various volunteer positions, including door monitoring, bartending, logging, guest services, gift store attendants, shuttle drivers, and gallery docents.

Interested in volunteering? Feel free to stop by the chili feed, or sign up online at westernfolklife.org/volunteer.

Jam On! at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO — All musicians and spectators are welcome at a monthly jam session facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians at 6 p.m. Jan. 11.

Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.

Nevada Outdoor School events

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School has three events scheduled in January.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to increase your time spent outdoors? Then join NOS at 4 p.m. Jan. 11 for a New Year, New Steps Walk at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

A Dutch Oven Soups and Skills class will be served up at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at 2363 N. Fifth St.

And at 4 p.m. Jan. 27, bring your snowshoes or borrow some from NOS for a hike at the SnoBowl. For more information visit www.NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-777-0814.

Let’s Dance! at the Western Folklife Center

ELKO – On Jan. 12, dance lessons will be offered from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps.

Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary. Cost is $5 lesson, and the open dance is free.

Fire, Ice & Everything Nice in Ely

ELY — Ely is known as the land of extremes and nothing exemplifies that more than one of the region’s most popular winter events: The Fire & Ice Festival. This year’s event runs from Jan. 13-15.

What started back in 2003 as an ice sculpting festival has evolved over the years to embody everything Ely has to offer in wintertime. There’s outdoor adventure and competition, community arts, great food and drinks, live music, and not one, but two massive fireworks displays.

The festivities kick off with live music downtown on Friday night. Then the Bristlecone Birkebeiner starts a full day of events on Saturday. Contestants can enter to race in the cross-country ski, snowshoe, or fat tire bike events (weather permitting). To register for the Birkebeiner, visit elyoutdoorenthusiasts.org.

Saturday also features darts, disc golf, and bowling tournaments and is capped off by the Nevada Northern Railway’s famous Fireworks Train — the only fireworks show that launches explosives from a moving steam train. The evening finishes with the Art Sculpture Bonfire at the NNRY.

Start Sunday off with a morning hike then head to Broadbent Park for horseshoe, cornhole and axe-throwing tournaments. Enjoy live music and great food along the way before the weekend wraps up with another fireworks display at the park.

Pre-registration is required for the tournaments. Teams interested in competing in events should contact the convention center at: 775-289-3720.

Visit Elynevada.net for more information on the festival.

Mybrary Food Drive

ELKO — It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive.

Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.

They are most in need of pastas, pasta sauce, soups, cake mix and frosting, and brownie mixes.

Food items with a past “best if used by…” date will not be accepted.

“As an added incentive, while Mybrary no longer charges overdue fines, we know that accidents happen and items can be lost or damaged; if you bring in food donations, we will waive up to $10 in processing fees for lost or damaged Mybrary materials. Don’t have any fees? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s. It’s giving twice as much.”

For additional information call 775-738-3066.

38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO — The nation’s original cowboy poetry and music gathering returns Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2023.

Join the Western Folklife Center as they celebrate life in the West “across the generations” with poets, musicians, and special guests, including: Margo Cilker, Joy Harjo, Kristyn Harris, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Hot Club of Cowtown, Corb Lund, Waddie Mitchell, Michael Martin Murphey, Sam Platts & the Plainsmen, Kent Rollins, The Quebe Sisters, Dave Stamey, and many more.

It’s a mid-winter, multigenerational, merrymaking event full of ranch-y folk and ranch-y food, art, gear, film, discussions, dance, music, verse, and more.

National Cowboy Poetry Gathering tickets and day passes can be purchased now, or become a member to support the Gathering and receive other perks.

For more information visit westernfolklife.org, stop by 501 Railroad St., or call 775-738-7508.

Cowboy Gear Collection at WFC

ELKO – “30 Years of Contemporary Cowboy Gear — Pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s Contemporary Cowboy Gear Collection” are out of the vaults and in the Wiegand Gallery for public viewing.

The collection honors the contemporary renaissance of gear making in the West. The work of makers featured in this gallery represents how western gear continues to develop and change while still holding close to the roots of tradition. Every piece tells a story, and every story contributes to the meaning of the West.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and during special events. Updated gallery hours and docent-led tours during the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering (Jan.30-Feb.4, 2023) will be posted in January.

Free admission on first Saturdays. Admission $5 Adults/ $3 Students, Seniors/ $1 children ages 6-12/ Free for members.

Fundraiser for girls’ soccer team trip

ELKO – Two more bingo fundraisers are planned at the Basque Clubhouse to raise money for Elko Indar Girls Futbol Club to play in the Donosti Cup slated July 23 in Spain.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, and the first number will be called at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Play 15 games for $20. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.