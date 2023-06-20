Family bike ride along California Trail

ELKO -- Take a relaxed bike ride as you learn about the historic California Trail. The ride takes place on June 21, at 9 a.m. It starts and finishes at the California Trail Interpretive Center, seven miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit.

Bring your bike and your helmet. The route is anywhere from 4-8 miles round trip, along flat terrain. Interactive stations will be stationed along the route to learn more about the California Trail. Water and snacks will be available.

Please call 775-777-0814 to RSVP. This family bike ride is sponsored by the Elko Trails Alliance, Nevada Outdoor School, and the California Trail Interpretive Center.

Spring Creek Yard Tour on June 24

ELKO -- The Elko Garden Club invites everyone to join them on their Spring Creek Yard Tour on Saturday, June 24.

They will be meeting to travel as a group (carpooling recommended) at the back of Khoury's Market (the big one) parking lot at 7:45 a.m. and leaving at 8 a.m.

“The yards on this tour are, as always, spread out in the Spring Creek area; all have something interesting and we'll have a good time.”

Remember to bring water, a sun hat and sunscreen.

Wells FRC hosts Golf Scramble

WELLS -- Wells Family Resource Center's Annual Benefit Golf Scramble is June 24, with two tee times at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

This Four Person Par 3 Scramble lets you make your town teams or be paired. This fun tournament has prizes for the top three scoring teams, closest to the pin, and longest drive prizes. There is also a first hole-in-one prize and a putting contest where one person will putt for a chance to win a trip to Hawaii for two.

The $45 golf entry fee includes green fees and authentic Mexican dinner. Contact Cameron to register at 775-752-3928. Not a golfer, but want to participate? Join us for dinner at 5:30 p.m.; dinner tickets are $20 per person, then enjoy the live and silent auction. All proceeds go to the Early Childhood Education Programs at the Wells Family Resource Center.

Whiskey & Whiskers event June 24

ELKO – A 5k run, beard and mustache competition, and pet adoption is scheduled at 9 a.m. June 24 at Mattie's Tap House Grill.

Endless Pawsibilities Nevada, a nonprofit that helps save animals’ lives in rural Nevada, has partnered with Elko Veterinary Clinic and Frey Ranch Farmers & Distillers for the pet-friendly event. Leashed dogs are welcome.

Cancer Support Group meets July 7

ELKO – Elko Cancer Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at The Terrace at Ruby View — Senior and Active Lifestyle Center’s art room, 1995 Ruby View Drive.

July is Sarcoma Cancer Awareness Month. The meeting topic will be “Relay for Life and Gardening Safety.”

Host Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 4 Survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, can be reached for more information at cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.