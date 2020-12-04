What's Happening Around Elko

Festival of Trees ends Dec. 6
ELKO — The 30th annual Festival of Trees is taking place through Dec. 6 at the Elko Conference Center at 724 Moren Way. Trees, wreaths, stockings and other festive holiday items are available for viewing and purchase through silent auction.
Details on days, times and gathering restrictions for in person viewing can be found online at http://exploreelko.ejoinme.org/2020. Covid-19 guidance and mandates to ensure the safety and health of the community and ECVA personnel will be followed at all times.
Items can be viewed online and all bidding will take place online at http://ecva2020.ggo.bid. Proceeds from this year’s auction will benefit Friends In Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center, Northeastern Nevada Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates For the Elderly (SAFE).
RPEN Christmas luncheon canceled
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will not hold their annual December Christmas luncheon due to the continued coronavirus outbreak.
The RPEN officers would like to wish their members a safe and happy holiday. For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Youth Soccer registration
ELKO — Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registration is open through March 19.. Register at www.nnysa.org.
Boys and girls ages 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league. Cost is $65. Registration includes uniform, referees, end of season awards, end of season tournament and more. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available for $45. Payment plans are available.
Spring season begins April 12 through the end of May. Visit NNYSA.org, email info@nnysa.org or call 299-2752 for more information.
Sugar Plum Tree at the library
ELKO – The Elko County Library will display their “Sugar Plum Tree” again this year. The fundraiser helps less fortunate individuals in the community.
This year the library has partnered with Nevada Youth Training Center, Elko County Social Services and Highland Manor. Community members can choose names from a list of children and the elderly and provide them with a gift.
Current Covid-19 restrictions require that participants pick their recipients virtually at www.elkocountylibrary.org. Presents must be wrapped and include a name tag. Gifts must be taken to the library by 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Because the library is closed to the public, check the website or call 738-3066 to arrange for delivery.
Ely Film Festival
ELY – Student filmmakers 18 years old or younger can submit short films for the second annual Ely Film Festival Short Film Contest. Winning submissions will be shown at Ely’s Central Theater March 12-14.
The contest is open to Elko, Eureka and White Pine County students along with those from Millard County, Utah. See elkofilmfestival.com or contact shortfilm@elyfilmfestival.com for submission guidelines. The deadline is Feb. 14.
‘Food for Fines’ begins
ELKO – ’Tis the season of giving and the Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.” Bring in non-perishable food items or personal hygiene supplies from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 to pay for your overdue fines up to $20 or for processing fees up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Don’t have any fines? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s fines.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.” Food items with a past “best if used by” date will not be accepted.
The library will be partnering with Committee Against Domestic Violence this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish the food pantry.
As the library is not currently open for in-person services, call to make drop off arrangements or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Al-Anon meets virtually
ELKO — Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.
Basketball at Boys & Girls Club
ELKO — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko’s youth basketball league begins in January. Come by the Elko Boys & Girls Club to sign up. For more information call 738-2759 or visit
Session one, for kindergarten, first grade boys and girls and second grade girls, runs from Jan. 4 through Feb. 13. The registration deadline is Dec. 14. Session two, for second grade boys and third and fourth grade boys and girls runs Feb. 15 through March 20. The registration deadline is Feb. 5.
