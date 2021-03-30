What's Happening Around Elko

Food drive for children

ELKO – Great Basin College is hosting “Share the Bounty Food Drive” for food-insecure children. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 in the GBC Solarium ND Theater located on Circle Drive.

The Phi Theta Kappa Chapter, Student Government Association and Native American Student Association are responsible for organizing this food drive. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the food donations must be delivered through a drive-through drop-off in front of the Solarium. The food will then be delivered to Head Start and Northeastern Nevada Communities in School food pantries.

Head Start of NE NV serves 145 children from birth through age 5 and their families. Forty-seven of the children enrolled are currently homeless. For more information contact Lynette Macfarlan at lynette.macfarlan@gbcnv.edu.

Memorial Day cemetery cleanup

ELKO – In order to prepare for Memorial Day, cemetery staff ask that the public remove all ornaments on graves by April1. Ornaments on headstones may remain.

Cemetery policy also states that from April 1 to Oct. 31 ornaments are removed from graves every Wednesday by 3 p.m. They can be returned the following Saturday morning.