What's Happening Around Elko

Sugar Plum Tree at Mybrary

ELKO -- Mybrary is once again hosting the annual Sugar Plum Tree. Partner organizations have provided names of youth, elderly, and those with special needs along with their gift requests. Community members may come in to the library and select a tag from the tree, and purchase gifts for those who may not otherwise get one at Christmas.

The tree and tags will be on display beginning Nov. 18. When you have selected a tag from the tree, please take it to the front desk to check it out. All gifts purchased should be wrapped and delivered to the library, with the tag attached, no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

“Thank you for helping to make this Christmas Season merry for everyone in Elko County.”

For more information call 738-3066.

Collecting for Harbor House

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital’s Auxiliary is accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop for CADV’s Harbor House, a shelter that helps men, women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Anything that can be donated is greatly appreciated. Items needed include women’s tights, sweat tops and bottoms – all sizes, hand lotion, makeup and women’s sanitary supplies. Cash donations are also welcome.

Everyone who donates will be entered into a drawing for a gift. For more information or questions, call the Sugar Bush Gift Shop at 775-748-2015.

Holiday bazaar at St. Joseph’s

ELKO – On Nov. 19, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the Women of St. Joseph’s will be hosting the annual community bazaar where you can find unique handmade crafts (many under $15), fresh baked goods, cookie café (build your own cookie tray!), quarts of homemade chili, and green chili chicken and red chili pork tamales.

The bazaar is held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mater Dei Hall located at 340 Fir St. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free coffee and breakfast breads will be available from 8:30-10 a.m. Homemade soup, chili, and tamales will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Women of St. Joseph is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fundraising for charities within the community and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Proceeds from this event will be used so that funeral receptions can be provided to families during their time of need, to support youth activities, and for various charities within the community.

This event is known for its handmade crafts and homemade tamales, but especially their homemade baked goods to be purchased just in time for Thanksgiving. It provides the community with the opportunity to enjoy a warm bowl of soup or chili, a place to visit and to shop early for Christmas.

Items for sale include crafts constructed out of repurposed items, freshly made wreaths and garlands, and raffle tickets.

For more information, to reserve a booth to sell handmade crafts or to pre-order tamales, please contact Jody at 775-934-0729 or the church office at 775-738-6432.

Open mic event at the Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Mic'd Up, Live From Elko at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. This evening of open mics and open hearts is driven by creativity from around the West.

Expect poetry and music. Expect prose and stories. Expect an open flow of western expression from the folks who answered our open-ended call for this open mic show. They're mic'ing up and going live from our iconic G Three Bar Theater stage.

This concert is part of the Western Folklife Center's 2022 Wild Ride program series. $15 general admission/$10 members, seniors, students/ $5 kids under 12. Livestreaming free on westernfolklife.tv.

Jiggs Turkey Carnival

JIGGS – The annual Jiggs Turkey Carnival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Jiggs Community Hall.

The event features baked foods, bingo, door prizes and raffle items.

A lunch of Indian tacos, baked potatoes, beans and sandwiches will be served. Vendors will include activities for the kids and homemade items for sale.

Participants can get their family photo taken for the holidays, and do some shopping.

Call 775-744-2603 for more information.

RPEN Christmas luncheon meeting

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their Annual Christmas luncheon and meeting on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 p.m. at the Elko Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The Elko High School Choraliers will perform and a brief meeting will follow. All active members are invited to bring a guest. Please RSVP to President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Exhibits at Northeastern Nevada Museum

ELKO – The work of Mari Lyons Vanitas is on display in the Halleck Bar Gallery until Dec. 11.

This collection was donated to Northeastern Nevada Museum in 2021 by the family of Mari Lyons. Together, these pieces give the viewer a sense of the passing of time and the inevitability of change and death. The term vanitas refers to a still-life artwork which includes various symbolic objects designed to remind the viewer of their mortality and of the worthlessness of worldly goods and pleasures.

The artist’s love of this subject matter is evident within this exhibition. Objects like flower bouquets refer to youth, beauty, and pleasure whereas the repeating images of clocks and skulls remind one of the transience of life and the certainty of death.

Also this fall, Lee Silliman’s Great Basin Kilns are on view in the Barrick Gallery until Dec. 11.

This exhibit features 30 black-and-white photographs of the charcoal kilns in Nevada and Utah still remaining from early frontier mining booms. The mineral prospectors who advanced upon Great Basin mountain ranges in the second half of the 19th century needed an indispensable commodity of hot burning charcoal if their ores were to be smelted in the area. These historic structures demonstrate man’s ingenuity and determination in the face of Nature’s formidable challenges.